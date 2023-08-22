top story Final results from high school city volleyball jamboree By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW Calvin Silvers Author email Aug 22, 2023 Aug 22, 2023 Updated Aug 22, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles celebrate winning the 2023 volleyball jamboree out at Missouri Western Photo courtesy of Clifton Grooms Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Joseph’s city high school volleyball teams faced off in jamborees Tuesday night out at Missouri Western, here’s a look at scores.Match 1 set 1Central defeated Benton 15-8.(Two kills for Delaney Mense)Match 1 set 2Benton beat Central 15-11.(Andrea Simmons with two kills and an ace)Match 2 set 1LeBlond won against Lafayette 15-5.(Two kills for Rilyn Conard)Match 2 set 2LeBlond won against Lafayette 15-7.(Katie Sego with 3 kills)Match 3 set 1LeBlond escapes Central 15-13.(Delaney Mense had four kills)Match 3 set 2Another close battle, LeBlond escapes 15-11.(LeBlond went on 8-1 run to win)Match 4 set 1Benton takes care of business against Lafayette 15-7.(Hollie Peters with 4 kills and 2 aces.)Match 4 set 2Benton beat Lafayette 15-8.(Peters with 3 kills)Match 5 set 1LeBlond outlasted Benton 15-14.(Rilyn Conard with 2 kills)Match 5 set 2LeBlond defeated Benton 15-11.(Maddie Sego with 3 kills and 3 aces)Match 6 set 1Lafayette beat Central 15-10.Match 6 set 2Central beat Lafayette 15-1.Bishop LeBlond is the 2023 City Jamboree Champions, going 3-0 on the night. Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Volleyball Armed Forces Calvin Silvers Author email Follow Calvin Silvers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local Sports +2 Social Cardinals look to make another run in 2023 Education New name and image law won't have strong impact on Western Local News Final results from high school football jamborees +3 Social That's a wrap: Chiefs finish 2023 training camp Thursday 1:51 Late summer sizzle continues Updated 9 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.