Lafayette slammed the door on any hope of a Benton upset early in their 63-33 victory over the Cardinals on Tuesday at Lafayette High School, playing a brand of controlled chaos that confounded their southside rivals from the jump.

The Fighting Irish press defense led to a litany of first quarter turnovers from the Cardinals. Benton (10-7) began the game in an 8-0 hole and it only got worse, as they trailed the Irish 20-5 entering the second period.

Lafayette (10-4) senior Zach Langley spoke on their emphatic start.

"We knew that we had to come out with a lot of energy and focus hard, because this is always a battle between us," he said. "We ran our plays and got everything done so it would go in our favor."

The Cardinals brought the game to within ten points by halftime, but their issues had not been resolved.

Benton struggled to orchestrate their standard offense. The Irish contested every routine pass, disrupting how the Cardinals operate.

"We have to get into our offense, and they were sort of dictating that we weren't allowed to. That falls on everybody's shoulders," Benton coach Gary Belcher said. "We were just a team that had some dysfunctions all the way around."

Junior Kason Mauzey finished with 12 points for the Cardinals, well below his season average.

"He is an excellent player, so we tried to trap him as much as possible today," Langley said. "Anytime he got the ball down low we tried to help over and make him pass out, then we scrambled out of it."

By the final quarter, the Irish led 51-30 and within minutes both teams were playing their second team.

Leading Lafayette in scoring was sophomore Camden Bennett, who continued his impressive season with a 16-point outing.

Lafayette coach Kevin Bristol talked about Bennett's development as a player throughout the season.

"Every game he's maturing. Today, he played a little bit better defense and moved the ball around a lot better," he said. "When he drives, he's learning how to pitch it over guys so he's growing every day."

The new year has been kind to the Irish. With substantial wins over Maryville, Savannah, Cameron and now Benton in their last four conference games, Bristol hopes that the team can continue to mesh with the postseason just around the corner.

"We have goals. We're hanging up banners, we want to win districts, and we want to get to state."

Next, Lafayette will face nonconference opponent Platte County in Platte City on Thursday. Benton resumes their season on Friday at Maryville.

Benton girls 50, Lafayette 27

The Benton girls rode an 18-point performance from junior Jaida Cox as well as a well-rounded defensive effort to a comfortable win over the Irish in their own cross-city rivalry game.

The Cardinals started the game with a 16-8 lead at the half, and followed that up with a 34-19 second half to seal the victory.

In support for Benton were sophomore Kelsey Johnson with eight points, and junior Kianna Herrera with seven.

Benton will host Maryville on Thursday while Lafayette will host Bishop LeBlond.