The Lafayette Fighting Irish squared off against the Mid-Buchanan Dragons tonight, and the Irish came away with their second straight win, rolling 58-25.

Mid-Buch brought a 4-3 record into this game, while Lafayette came into tonight at 2-2. It was the second game of a back to back for the Irish, who blew out Platte County last night, 68-47, and had a similar result tonight. It was a tightly contested first quarter that saw Lafayette on top of Mid-Buch 15-7 after one. But the Irish offense came alive in the second quarter opening up another 20 point lead reminiscent of last night; they would lead 29-9 at the break.

