The Lafayette Fighting Irish squared off against the Mid-Buchanan Dragons tonight, and the Irish came away with their second straight win, rolling 58-25.
Mid-Buch brought a 4-3 record into this game, while Lafayette came into tonight at 2-2. It was the second game of a back to back for the Irish, who blew out Platte County last night, 68-47, and had a similar result tonight. It was a tightly contested first quarter that saw Lafayette on top of Mid-Buch 15-7 after one. But the Irish offense came alive in the second quarter opening up another 20 point lead reminiscent of last night; they would lead 29-9 at the break.
The Lafayette defense came up big again in this game, forcing 16 turnovers from the Dragons which helped them build another huge lead, getting up by 30 at one point. Back to back blowout wins get the Irish over .500 on the year, but head coach Kevin Bristol thinks there’s still work to be done.
“We’re getting better, out of ten we’re about a six,” Bristol said. “I’d still like to see some consistency from us because like I said last night, on December 13th we don’t want to be playing our best basketball. So we just want to keep gradually getting better and getting better and getting better. I think we took another step tonight of getting better to reach the goal that we want to get to.”
Junior Jackson Sauvage led the Dragons with 10, senior Joe Clark had an off night, scoring only three points. Everyone made contributions on the Lafayette side; senior guard Mikey Thomas scored eight, sophomore Antonio Williams chipped in 14 off the bench, and Camden Bennett poured in 19 to power the Irish to the win.
“I thought we played pretty good,” Bennett said. “We ran out in transition, we got easy buckets. We played really good defense tonight and I’m just proud of my team for that.”
Lafayette will have a week off before Central (3-3) comes to their court, while Mid-Buch will welcome North Platte (2-3) on Friday, December 16th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.