The Lafayette Fighting Irish opened their regular season of play Monday night against Platte County and rolled to a big win, 68-47.
The Irish were looking to get back to .500 after going 1-2 in the DeSoto Basketball Classic last week, dropping games against Olathe Northwest and Blue Valley Southwest, while picking up a win over JC Harmon.
Lafayette came out shooting red hot, opening the game on a 20-2 run and would lead 24-5 after one quarter. That would be the difference in this game as the Irish led wire to wire. Despite playing with a big lead for the entire night, Lafayette continued to play hard on defense, something head coach Kevin Bristol said they reevaluated about themselves after the DeSoto Classic.
“After the second DeSoto game we had a team meeting and talked about the stuff that we weren’t doing and the defense was top priority,” Bristol said. “We thought that we were committed more to the offensive side than the defensive side. And we always say our defense is our best offense and when we’re clicking, playing the gaps and pressuring the ball, good things happen and that’s what you saw tonight.”
Senior guard Mikey Thomas poured in a game high 19 for the Irish in just three quarters, while George Galloway and Camden Bennett added 16 and 13 respectively on their home court. Defending home court is another goal that Bristol and his team hold in high regard, especially coming into this year.
“It always feels good to protect the house. That’s one of our goals at the beginning of the season is to not to lose at home. We feel that some stuff may not travel, your shot may not travel on the road but when we’re at home we should be damn good because we’re familiar with the rims and we’re familiar with the surroundings. So we should be pretty good,” Bristol said.
If Lafayette plays the way they did tonight, they’ll be a hard team to beat as the season continues. This was the first game of a back to back for Lafayette, as they will travel to Mid-Buchanan tomorrow for a 7 p.m. tip.
