The Lafayette Fighting Irish opened their regular season of play Monday night against Platte County and rolled to a big win, 68-47.

The Irish were looking to get back to .500 after going 1-2 in the DeSoto Basketball Classic last week, dropping games against Olathe Northwest and Blue Valley Southwest, while picking up a win over JC Harmon.

Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com.

