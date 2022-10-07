The Central Indians improved to 4-3 on the year by defeating the Excelsior Springs Tigers 53-47 on Homecoming Night.
The night belonged to the talented sophomore running back Gabe Fields, who continued his productive season by scoring six touchdowns against the Tigers.
Coming off a two-week stretch where Central’s offense wasn’t able to play the way they wanted, Fields infused energy to the team on Friday night.
“I think he’s special. I really do,” said head coach Regi Trotter. “I don’t use words like that. I love all these kids, no question about, but I think he’s a difference-maker human. He’s a kid who navigates these hallways very well, he’s very likable, teachers like him, he does great in the classroom. Anytime you have somebody like that, they can’t help but be successful.”
Excelsior Springs’ offense posed a threat to the Indian defense with an aggressive running style that one doesn’t see very often according to Trotter, which explained the success they were able to have, particularly in the first half when they led 19-14.
The Tigers ran just one pass play in the first half on a two-point conversion attempt after their third rushing score of the half. The rest of the damage was done by a power-running style.
“It’s such an assignment-sound offense that if you don’t have a lot of one, really talented defensive players that just go and own every gap or you don’t have an older defense that is really mature and is able to understand what the defense is, it makes for a really tough night and that’s basically what it was for offense,” said Trotter.
After falling down at half by six, Central would go on to outscore the Tigers 39-28 in the second. Fields would add five of his six rushing touchdowns in the second half. The Indians’ 4-3 record is their best record through their first seven games in a season since 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.