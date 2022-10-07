The Central Indians improved to 4-3 on the year by defeating the Excelsior Springs Tigers 53-47 on Homecoming Night.

The night belonged to the talented sophomore running back Gabe Fields, who continued his productive season by scoring six touchdowns against the Tigers.


Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

