GOWER, Mo. — On the back of a 210 yard, five touchdown performance from running back Trevor Klein, the East Buchanan Bulldogs exploded in the second half to come away with a definitive 48-12 victory over Mid-Buchanan on Friday at East Buchanan High School.
Despite the lopsided final score, Mid-Buchanan (7-1) was in control for much of the first half. After a 71-yard bomb from East Buchanan (7-1) quarterback Gage Busby to senior Carson White opened up scoring, the Dragons found a connection of their own as quarterback Xavier Arambula hit senior Zach Kelly for a pair of long touchdowns to go up 12-7 in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs’ running game had been quiet for much of the first half. With just over two minutes until halftime, East Buchanan faced a 3rd and 15 down by five points. The passing game delivered, with Busby connecting on a deep corner route to continue a drive that was finished with a go-ahead touch pass touchdown to Aidan Hensley.
Bulldogs coach Dan Ritter spoke on the young quarterback rising up to the challenge.
“You got to hype up Gage, he hit one of their defenders right in the chest but he bounced back and had a great second quarter into the third quarter so I was proud of him in the way he responded,” he said. “Now he has a win in a game of adversity, that’s what we needed.”
The Bulldogs had stymied the Dragons’ early momentum, and went for the throat in the third quarter. After a long kick return by Klein, the Bulldogs stuck with the ground game and capped off the opening drive of the second half with a one-yard touchdown for Klein.
It was not his last of the night. Despite being held in check for several drives in the first half, Klein exploded for five touchdowns in the third quarter, including scoring runs of 41 and 54 yards.
After trailing 12-7 with under a minute left in the first half, the Bulldogs scored 41 unanswered by the start of the fourth.
“We all were not happy in the first half, we knew that was not us,” Klein said. “(In the second half) we just started figuring out the plays, found out what the defense was running, and the line just started opening bigger and bigger holes. It got easier to run with that blocking.”
His quarterback was effusive in his praise for Klein’s efforts in the second half.
“Man, Trevor Klein. That kid is a dog,” Busby said. “No one is stopping that kid, everyone’s scared of him. He’s going to score every play.”
With a running clock secured, the Bulldogs sat many of their starters in the fourth quarter and rode out the victory.
Klein was happy to see them retake their place atop the KCI conference in front of such a passionate crowd.
“It is a big change of momentum in the KCI conference. It feels good to take top dog back, they were first in the conference and we took that over,” he said.
Ritter, on the other hand, noted that it is likely that they will see Mid-Buchanan again in a few weeks with the postseason on the horizon.
In the final week of the regular season, Mid-Buchanan will host Plattsburg while East Buchanan travels to Lawson.
