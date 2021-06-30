After five years leading the Bishop LeBlond athletic department, Michael Evans is stepping away.
“It was just time,” Evans said. “I’ve given five years to Bishop LeBlond, and I’ve loved every minute of it.”
Evans announced Wednesday that he will be stepping down as the school’s athletic director. He said it’s a bittersweet feeling, but he’s excited to spend more time with his family.
“We’re still supporters, and we’re still going to be around and still help out,” Evans said, “but it was just time to really focus and commit more to my family.”
Evans is a 2001 graduate of LeBlond. Before returning to his alma mater, he spent a decade as a coach at the University of Saint Mary. After seven years as an assistant baseball coach and three years as head softball coach for the Spires, Evans returned to LeBlond following the departure of longtime athletic director Greg Kastner.
“The framework, the groundwork, (Kastner) had it already built,” Evans said. “It wasn’t coming in and trying to build something new. He had that built, so my job was just to build upwards.”
Along with spending two seasons as head baseball coach for the Eagles, Evans has continued to guide the program on the path of success in his tenure as athletic director. Across his five years at the helm, Evans oversaw six state titles from, including three in boys golf, two in dance and one in boys soccer.
As a self-proclaimed “coach’s AD,” Evans said the school’s athletic success has come with trust in the coaches to carry out the success in competition.
“I love hanging those purple banners more than anything,” Evans said. “That culture and that expectation to be successful, within the classroom and on the field, was the mentality that I brought that I think a lot of them bought into.”
The success continued on through Evans’ final year in charge of LeBlond athletics. In one of the more successful years in recent memory, LeBlond took home six district titles, two district runners-up, two state final four finishes and two state championships across nine different activities.
Evans said going out on a high note was important to him.
“As crazy as it was, with COVID and all the unknowns, for us to really come out and have the year that we did, it was definitely rewarding,” Evans said. “It made stepping away a lot easier, knowing that we were so successful.”
After LeBlond, Evans will pivot away from education to another opportunity. Looking back over his time as LeBlond’s athletic director, Evans said he’ll always remember the feeling of watching his students have success.
“Just seeing the kids’ success, no matter what it was, was always the most rewarding thing,” Evans said. “It was about Bishop LeBlond and the community having that sense of success and pride in who we are and what we want to accomplish on the grand stage of St. Joseph, northwest Missouri and the state of Missouri.”
Evans’ replacement as LeBlond athletic director has not been named as of Wednesday night. An announcement is expected in the coming weeks.
