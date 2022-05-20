PLATTSBURG, Mo. — Mid-Buchanan’s loss to Plattsburg on Wednesday night brought more than just the Dragons’ season to an end. The loss concluded head coach Rod Elms’ tenure leading the program.
Elms will be stepping down as head coach of the Mid-Buch baseball team with the season’s end. After more than a decade coaching the Dragons, Elms said he’s happy to leave the program in a good place.
Elms began coaching baseball at Mid-Buch in 2009. After three seasons as an assistant, Elms was promoted to head coach ahead of the 2012 season.
In his 10 seasons at the helm, the Dragons had a record of 118-78, including one trip to the state quarterfinals in 2017.
Before leading the Dragons into the state tournament, Elms was tasked with a rebuild in his early seasons as head coach. In the three year span between 2012 and 2014, the Dragons never won more than nine games in a single season.
The tides turned in 2016 though, when Elms led the Dragons to a combined two-year record of 41-5, culminating in their trip to the Class 3 State Quarterfinals in 2017.
Seeing that kind of turnaround, Elms credited his players, saying he did no more than point them in the right direction on the field.
“(The culture) has always been there, I just kind of maintained it, and I just wanted the kids to stay interested in baseball,” Elms said. “I tried to keep baseball where it was number one in these guys’ hearts.”
Since then, the Dragons have remained one of the best teams in the KCI Conference, reaching the district title game in each of Elms’ final two seasons.
As the Dragons’ season came to an end Wednesday in Plattsburg, Elms said he can look back on what he and the team has accomplished with satisfaction.
“This is what I tell my players, like in the district championship game, don’t leave this game with regrets, no would’ve, should’ve, could’ve,” Elms said. “When you leave this, you’ve done everything you can to win the game, and if you have, you’re content and you feel alright with it, and last night I did.”
While the game didn’t go the way he or his team wanted, Elms said he is comfortable with the way his baseball coaching career came to an end.
“That just kind of told me, ok, it is time,” Elms said. “Even though we lost, I felt good about how things went and how the boys ended the season, even if it was on a loss.”
While Elms will no longer lead the Mid-Buch baseball team, he will continue coaching the Dragons’ girls basketball team, which he has been the head coach for the last 10 seasons and led to two Class 2 state runner-up finishes.
As he closes the baseball chapter of his coaching career, Elms said he hopes to still be around the team and contribute where he can.
Though he no longer will be in charge, Elms said he can look back with content in his experience, saying he’s excited to watch the future success of the Mid-Buch program.
“The game’s been great to me. I get to spend a lot of time with these players. Not only these, but the ones in the past. I’ve been blessed with a lot of great baseball kids,” Elms said. “It isn’t me coaching, it’s them playing, and I just try to lead them in the right direction. … Will I miss it? Absolutely.”
