Bishop LeBlond got its first win of the season in style against Trenton, putting eight runs on the board in the fourth inning to force a 13-1 run-rule victory on Saturday at Phil Welch Stadium.
The Golden Eagles kicked things off with a four-run inning in the first, beginning with a 1 RBI double up the left foul line by senior Bradeyn Dawson. The four runs scored in that inning already eclipsed the totals LeBlond (1-3) had achieved in any of their losses this season.
"We kind of broke out of our shell a little bit. We've been struggling at the plate just bringing an inning together," LeBlond coach Myles McLaughlin said. "Everybody contributed today, lot of balls in play which is what we've been preaching in practice. It was good to see the offense break out."
Senior pitcher Chris Guldan struck out the side in the top of the second, but Trenton (0-4) was able to strand runners on third and second in the bottom of the inning to maintain the deficit.
After a quiet third for both teams, Trenton scored their first and only run of the game in the top of the fourth on a single from sophomore Gavin Cagle that ran in fellow sophomore Gabe Novak. Guldan stranded a runner in scoring position with a strikeout on the following at bat.
The Eagles responded in excessive fashion in the bottom of the inning, racking up two fouls before exploding for eight runs to end the frame and take a 13-1 lead.
Seniors Marcos Dominguez and Alex Libel led the charge, driving in two batters apiece.
Freshman Jackson CDeBaca had a strong performance just a few games into his LeBlond career, connecting for four hits on four at bats and making a diving grab and throw to first for a crucial out in the top of the third. McLaughlin spoke on CDeBaca's performance.
"Jackson's a heck of a ball player. I'm excited to see him grow into that because he's only going to get better," he said. "We put a lot on him for only being a freshman. Lead off, 2-hole, shortstop. He's ready for it and he's just an all around great player."
CDeBaca spoke on the explosion of offense in the bottom of the fourth.
"The first couple of innings we were trying to get out swings back," he said. "But we just picked it up, got our swings down, got our timing and started putting the ball where they were."
Trenton struggled to get much going in the fifth, with the game ending on a foul-out to the LeBlond catcher with just one runner on base.
CDeBaca expects this win to help build momentum as the team attacks the remainder of the year.
"This is gonna lead us towards a great rest of the season, we're just gonna keep playing ball like we did today," CDeBaca said.
LeBlond's season continues when it hosts Maur Hill on Tuesday at Phil Welch.
