East Buchanan senior center Gracie Kelsey signed her national letter of intent to Drury University today.

In her decorated career, Kelsey is top ten all time in both points and rebounds in East Buch history, ranking tenth and fifth respectively. Kelsey also helped the Bulldogs secure a state championship and was a two time all-state player.

Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com.

