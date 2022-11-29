East Buchanan senior center Gracie Kelsey signed her national letter of intent to Drury University today.
In her decorated career, Kelsey is top ten all time in both points and rebounds in East Buch history, ranking tenth and fifth respectively. Kelsey also helped the Bulldogs secure a state championship and was a two time all-state player.
“It’s such an amazing opportunity,” Kelsey said. “It's what I've been dreaming of since I was a little girl and just being able to make it actually happen is awesome.”
Kelsey’s list of accomplishments is long, even with missing her entire sophomore season due to injury, a knee injury that she says ended up benefiting her in the long run.
“It helped a lot,” she said. “I got to see the court from the bench, I got to see where maybe we can make a pass here or there and there's just a lot more opportunities to see even better plays that can be made. So that really just opened up my eyes because I'm used to just being in the post and from the bench I got to watch the guards and the wings do their job and it just made me appreciate it so much more.”
The Bulldogs compiled a 61-24 record in Kelsey’s three years at the school as well as a district championship last year. However, Kelsey knows that the work isn’t done at East Buch and wants to finish her high school career strong.
“I'm really excited (for my senior season.) I have great teammates, I've had great teammates all my four years. If it weren't for them, I wouldn't have been able to get the stats that I have because they're the ones that create passes and great opportunities for me to excel,” she said.
The East Buch standout will join a program that has been historically excellent at Drury. The Panthers posted a 32-5 record last season and had a second round appearance in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Tournament. Drury also appeared in the Division II National Championship game two years ago.
Next up for East Buch girls basketball is St. Pius X, who the Bulldogs will face on Thursday, December 1st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.