East-Buchanan Football

East Buchanan junior running back Trevor Klein stomps over the goal line Sept. 30 against the West Platte Blue Jays.

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

As you pull into the small town of Gower, Missouri, you can hear the screams and cheers of dedicated fans for their beloved East-Buchanan Bulldogs. The stadium was host to a Class 1 District 8 matchup as the Bulldogs hosted the West Platte Blue Jays.

It wasn’t much of a warm welcome for the Blue Jays, as the Bulldogs were hot right of the dog house, winning 49-14 and improving to 5-1 on the season.


Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.