As you pull into the small town of Gower, Missouri, you can hear the screams and cheers of dedicated fans for their beloved East-Buchanan Bulldogs. The stadium was host to a Class 1 District 8 matchup as the Bulldogs hosted the West Platte Blue Jays.
It wasn’t much of a warm welcome for the Blue Jays, as the Bulldogs were hot right of the dog house, winning 49-14 and improving to 5-1 on the season.
“Oh, yeah, I mean, these kids live for Friday nights here,” East Buchanan head coach Daniel Ritter said. “And Gower, I mean, it's just a fun environment to be part of … Yeah, we had a pretty good crowd today for a small community like us.”
The night began with a 3-play drive for the Bulldogs that ended with a 15-yard rushing touchdown from junior running back Trevor Klein. Klein would continue his big night, with three total first half touchdowns.
“Yeah, we were running just some basic zone and zone cut back type plays, and he sees the hole better than just about anybody, and he has pretty good top speed,” Ritter said. “So we just pretty much hand the ball and he does his thing. It's certainly not coaching, it’s just a young man being a great athlete.”
The Bulldogs would put up 42 unanswered points in the first half and only allowed one first down for the Blue Jays. West Platte is predominantly a run-heavy team, but the defensive line of East Buch held its own.
The defensive line even had a fourth down stop on the first drive for West Platte, collapsing the hole and gifting their offense with the ball on the Blue Jays 23-yard line.
“Oh, yeah, It'll be a sad day in Gower when some of these really dominant D linemen graduate here in a couple of years, but yeah, they clog up the holes, which allows our linebackers to screw up and make plays,” Ritter said. It keeps them free … even though those D linemen may not make a whole lot of tackles, their presence is definitely felt.
The last two meetings between these two teams featured a game winning field goal by the Bulldogs two seasons ago, and a last minute score after trailing the entirety of the game last year.
This time around was a more dominant showing, something positive for Ritter to take away from his team’s performance.
“Just having those two things happen in the past, and then us being able to come out and take care of business tonight, it kind of tells us we're on the right path,” Ritter said “We're doing the right things, and to do it in front of a homecoming crowd and having a great homecoming parade today, it was just a lot of fun to be a part of.”
East Buchanan's next matchup will be Oct. 7 at Plattsburg.
