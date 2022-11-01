East Buchanan volleyball coach Ryan Horn holds a ‘Congrats, 150 career wins’ poster with his players on Oct. 27 after defeating Lafayette County in three sets during sectionals of the Class 2 State Tournament.
East Buchanan celebrates after winning a set against Lafayette County in sectionals of the Class 2 State Tournament on Oct. 27 in Gower.
The East Buchanan volleyball team is enjoying an impressive season, compiling a 31-5-1 record coming into their biggest test of the year against the Jefferson Blue Jays in the semifinal round of the Class 2 State Tournament on Friday.
Season stats show the Bulldogs and Blue Jays are almost identical teams. Jefferson has 30 wins to East Buch’s 31 and their home and away win-loss records are within a game of each other.
Jefferson and East Buch are within a game of one another in neutral site games as well, and the teams both average 2.3 points a match while allowing just over .5 a match.
The Bulldogs swept their way through districts to claim their second consecutive district title and have won 15 of their last 18 matches. On paper, this match will provide a tough test for East Buchanan.
Head coach Ryan Horn knows that his team will have to be at their best to survive and advance on Friday.
“At this point, you're going up against really good players, and really good players find a way to adjust to whatever it is you throw at them. So, hopefully we'll have a counter-punch ready for them and try to slow them down a little bit,” he said. “Jefferson's players on film, man they look really good and I don't know that we're going to be able to stop them (altogether), but hopefully we can slow them down enough. The key thing for us is to be aggressive ourselves, because anything nonchalant isn’t going to cut it,” he continued.
Jefferson has won ten of their last 11 and has swept their opponent in eight of those wins. The Bulldogs will have their hands full trying to shut down the Blue Jays, but Horn will have his team ready for the challenge.
East Buchanan will travel to Cape Girardeau for their showdown with the Blue Jays this Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
