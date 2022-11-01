The East Buchanan volleyball team is enjoying an impressive season, compiling a 31-5-1 record coming into their biggest test of the year against the Jefferson Blue Jays in the semifinal round of the Class 2 State Tournament on Friday.

Season stats show the Bulldogs and Blue Jays are almost identical teams. Jefferson has 30 wins to East Buch’s 31 and their home and away win-loss records are within a game of each other.

Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.