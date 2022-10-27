East Buchanan Volleyball

East Buchanan volleyball coach Ryan Horn holds a ‘Congrats, 150 career wins’ poster with his players on Oct. 27 after defeating Lafayette County in three sets during sectionals of the Class 2 State Tournament.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

In the small town of Gower, Missouri, a Thursday night would usually mean a quiet night throughout the town, preparing for Friday Night Lights the next day.

This particular Thursday was different, as the Lafayette County Lady Huskers came to town for a Class 2 State Tournament matchup. The gymnasium was packed, and the entire student section stood out among the blue in their all white outfits.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.