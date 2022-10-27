East Buchanan volleyball coach Ryan Horn holds a ‘Congrats, 150 career wins’ poster with his players on Oct. 27 after defeating Lafayette County in three sets during sectionals of the Class 2 State Tournament.
In the small town of Gower, Missouri, a Thursday night would usually mean a quiet night throughout the town, preparing for Friday Night Lights the next day.
This particular Thursday was different, as the Lafayette County Lady Huskers came to town for a Class 2 State Tournament matchup. The gymnasium was packed, and the entire student section stood out among the blue in their all white outfits.
“Our crowd was awesome. Our crowd does a really good job of supporting our girls, and our student section was awesome and we definitely fed off of it,” head coach Ryan Horn said. “That’s the coolest thing about making a little bit of a run here, you become the biggest deal in Gower. Some people don’t think that’s much, but it’s pretty cool.”
The energy from the student section needed to be felt early, as the Lady Huskers got off to an ideal start, building a 11-7 lead out of the gate. It wouldn’t take long for East Buch to find its rhythm, regaining a 18-16 lead.
Horn has mentioned that his team, for the most part, starts off slow. As any Bulldog fan as seen throughout the season though, the team will eventually find its footing. East Buch would finish the first set strong, winning 25-20.
“We do have a trend of starting slow maybe every once in a while, so I mean, just staying together and working as a team,” libero Kinzie Woodside said. “The crowd did a great job tonight, focusing on one another, each skill in the game, and just playing together is what kept us coming out of that big, slow start.”
It would be the complete opposite in the second set, as the Bulldogs went on an early run, forcing Lafayette County to call a timeout down 10-4. A second timeout would be used by the Lady Huskers as East Buch jumped out to a 14-5 lead.
The stream of points kept coming. While Lafayette County cut down the lead to six at one point, the Bulldogs pulled away for a 25-14 second set win.
“We have a ton of experience. I mean, we returned all but two starters from last year. We’ve got two girls that have now won three district titles. It’s the best backrow I’ve ever had in my eight years,” Horn said. “We’ve got five girls at all times that can hit, I just think we’re hard to scout or hard to know where the ball is going to go.”
With one more set to go before advancing, the Bulldogs pulled out one of the more dominating performances of the season. East Buch quickly ran out to a 14-4 lead before closing the set 25-8.
Not only did the win help advance the Bulldogs, but Horn secured his 150th career win, something he was surprised his athletes knew about.
“I knew it was 150. I didn’t think they knew and I didn’t want them to know. In fact, a friend of mine, I told him, I said, ‘do not tell anybody that that happened,’ and I don’t really know how they figured it out,” Horn said. “It’s really cool to do it with this group and on a night like tonight. It’ll be something I’ll always remember because this group is really special to me.”
“Playing for a coach for years, and getting to be a part of most of those wins is huge, he’s a great coach,” Woodside said. “He cares about all of us, and like, the amount of time he puts in for us outside of school is incredible.”
The Bulldogs will travel to take on Lone Jack on Oct. 29 in the state quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.