GOWER, Mo. — The East Buchanan Bulldogs didn’t skip a beat in their first game action since their Class 1 State Championship victory, making short work of South Harrison in their 48-14 victory on Friday at East Buchanan High School.
East Buchanan (1-0) put up three scores about as quickly as is conceivably possible in a football game. After a quick three and out from South Harrison, junior running back Trevor Klein broke through for a 44-yard touchdown on their first offensive play from scrimmage.
Another quick stop and the Bulldogs scored again on a 45-yard swing pass from quarterback Gage Busby to junior Aidan Hensley. They then scored on a three-play drive finished off by Klein to make it 21-0 with three minutes remaining in the first quarter.
“We were all hyped in the locker room and we’re really ready for this game,” Klein said. “Defensive line really stepped up, it was almost not even a game after those first two scores. We really put it down on them.”
Hensley scored again on a deep post from Busby before the quarter ended, and Klein added a 91-yard screen pass touchdown early in the second period to give himself a hat trick with only 15 minutes played in the game.
Mercifully, the Bulldogs began to pull starters. By the halfway mark they led South Harrison 48-0.
Against East Buchanan’s bench, South Harrison predictably performed better. After a scoreless third quarter, they scored on a long pass from Jad Cornett to senior Luke Sweat and another 20-yard run by Sweat.
East Buchanan coach Dan Ritter says it was a strong performance from a team that needed to perform.
“We didn’t really have a good week of practice, and for them to do what they did tonight through the first half and into the third quarter, I’m really proud of them,” Ritter said.
It was the first starting action for the new quarterback, who is filling some big shoes left by Conner Musser. Ritter spoke on Busby’s performance, and how the early success will help him later on.
“Busby didn’t get to have a whole lot of throws, but he put up some good balls,” he said. “A win like that really gives a kid confidence, and we have a really huge game this week against a team that I think has the best coaching staff in the state.”
Their game against Savannah will be the Bulldogs’ first contest against a Class 3 school in a long while. But East Buchanan feels up to the task.
“I expect a lot, that’s big competition,” senior Ethan Bailey said. “It’ll make us better, I like that.”
