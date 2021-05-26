LONE JACK, Mo. — The East Buchanan Bulldogs are well aware of what they accomplish with each win.

A school that had never won a district championship is now two wins away from a state championship after its 10-3 win over the Lone Jack Mules on Wednesday night in the Class 2 state quarterfinals.

“We had never won a district championship here and now we can go back years later and show our kids 20 years in the future — that was us,” Blake Antle said. “We’re still making history and hopefully we can win state.”

The Bulldogs had little trouble on the offensive side early on with a two-run first inning. Matt Liechti drove in the game’s first two runs on a double.

Conner Musser pitched six innings in Wednesday’s game; the junior allowed two runs in the first two innings before settling in and allowing just one run over his final four innings.

“Run support really helped out,” Musser said. “I pitch a lot better when I have a lead, and thanks to my teammates who put some runs on the board for me and just let me go be me.”

Logan Taylor was one of those teammates who helped give his pitcher a comfortable lead. Taylor drove in the first of three second inning runs. Antle drove in the second run of the inning with a sacrifice fly to right field.

“It gave Connor some cushion,” Antle said. “He pitched a great game and we hit the ball well.”

Both offenses went through a lull over the next three innings where neither team scored. Bulldogs head coach David Elms warned his kids before the game that there would be some up-and-down moments.

“That’s one thing that we really focused on at the beginning of the game,” Elms said. “The focus of the talk was to ride that emotional rollercoaster. There’s going to a high, a low, another high and we just have to ride it out.”

Kaden Woodside and Antle drove in a run each in a five-run sixth inning for East Buchanan. Woodside was one-for-two in the game with two walks and three runs scored, while Antle tied with Liechti for the team lead with two RBI.

The Bulldogs will face Holcomb on Monday in the semifinals in Ozark, Missouri. The District 1 champions come in with a 20-5 record and winners of 10-straight. Holcomb defeated Meadow Heights 19-0 in their quarterfinal game.

“As a coach, you always dream about final fours and state titles,” Elms said. “But to actually have it happen — I’ve got chills — is really cool for the community and the players. What an awesome experience; I’m so happy to be part of this team.”