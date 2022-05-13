GOWER, Mo. — One year ago, the East Buchanan baseball team saw a state championship slip through its fingers.
The Bulldogs dropped an early 6-0 lead, as Marionville cut it back and eventually won the state title on a walk-off wild pitch.
“Oh, it’s horrible,” East Buchanan junior Bronco Whitt said Friday. “Horrible feeling.”
But rather than dwell on it, East Buch has used that experience as motivation this season. Heading into next week’s district tournament, the Bulldogs are aiming for the school's second state title this year, hopefully adding to the football championship won in the fall.
“In the moment, it was pretty sad,” East Buchanan senior Conner Musser said. “We’re really hungry to get back to that point and just try to repeat our success and just take it one step further.”
Last season, the Bulldogs got hot at the right time, riding an eight-game winning streak to the Class 2 title game after a middle-of-the-pack regular season record of 13-8.
“Last year, if you would’ve told us we’d make it that far, I would’ve told you you’re crazy,” Whitt said. “We know we can do it now, and we use that motivation every day.”
This season, East Buch has looked like one of the best Class 2 teams in the state all season. The Bulldogs wrapped up the regular season with a record of 15-3. They are the No. 1 seed in the Class 2 District 15 tournament and were ranked No. 7 in the state in the final Class 2 polls of the regular season.
East Buch head coach Dave Elms said coming up short last year has set the bar higher for them this year.
“I think last year’s state finals put a little sting into them, not winning it, not completing it, not finishing the game,” Elms said. “I think it’s driven them this year to hopefully get to that point.”
The road back to the state title game begins next week for the Bulldogs in a tough Class 2 District 15 tournament. Among the challengers are Class 2 No. 10 Plattsburg, who the Bulldogs beat in a nine-inning thriller during the regular season.
Other district challengers include Mid-Buchanan, who East Buch beat in the district championship last year, and Bishop LeBlond, who the Bulldogs defeated in the Class 2 sectional last season.
“If you’re not sharp on that given day, you’re gonna go home early,” Elms said. “It’s gonna come down to good pitching, timely hitting and great defense.”
As the Bulldogs look to claim another district title and continue on the road to state, Whitt said it’s going to take all they have to survive and advance.
“One through six, everybody, I think, could win it,” Whitt said. “Really tough pitching and some good hitters… It has to all come together right now.”
Class 2 District 15 action kicks off Saturday in Plattsburg, as Mid-Buchanan takes on North Platte and LeBlond faces West Platte in the quarterfinals. East Buchanan will face the winner of Mid-Buch and North Platte in the semifinals Monday night.
