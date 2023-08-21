The East-Buchanan Bulldogs are coming off their second straight Class 1 state championship, defeating Adrian 42-0 last season. The year prior, East-Buch won their first ever state championship against Marceline by a score of 21-7.
Coming into the 2023 season, the town of Gower wants to see their Bulldogs become a dynasty, but it won’t be an easy road.
“I think we’re the underdogs again this year, figuring that we’re going up to class two, and (we’re) excited about that challenge and to be able to compete with a little bit bigger teams,” head coach Daniel Ritter said. “I don’t think there’s necessarily expectations that we do get that far, but certainly inside our own locker room, we believe it and we’re going to strive for that.”
Now having to face uncharted territory in Class 2, the Bulldogs do it without five all-state players. However, 16 players that played significant minutes do return, including players like Aiden Hensley, gage busby and more.
The returners, despite entering a season with some unknowns, are ready for the challenges of a new class.
“Being in a whole new classification, it is most definitely going to bring a lot of new challenges,” senior Nick Klein said. “There’s a lot of new teams that we’ll have to face this year that are really, really good teams. All we got to do is just continue to work hard every day and just play our best football that we can.”
One of those players returning is senior running back Trevor Klein, who rushed for over 2,000 yards last season. A force since freshman season, coach Ritter is excited to see what he can do in his final year.
“He’s shown himself to be a captain this year and we’re excited to see what he does in that captain role,” Ritter said. “He might be catching a little bit of passes this year, too, because everybody’s going to expect him to be a running back. We’ll see what he can do.”
The pressure of a three-peat in a town where football matters isn’t slowing down this year’s bulldog team, especially on offense. The ability to have depth on your team and reload each year has this team locked and loaded.
“We do have a lot of talent on our team, but I think a lot of that comes from coaching. I think the coaches do a well job of rounding us in the weight room, out on the field,” wide receiver Aiden Hensley said. “Wide receivers, I think we have some of the best and most agile and I mean a running back that’s unstoppable and a QB that can throw on anybody.”
