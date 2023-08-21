East Buchanan state championship

East Buchanan football team poses with their 2022 Class 1 state championship trophy after defeating Adrian 42-0 in 2022 at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The East-Buchanan Bulldogs are coming off their second straight Class 1 state championship, defeating Adrian 42-0 last season. The year prior, East-Buch won their first ever state championship against Marceline by a score of 21-7.

Coming into the 2023 season, the town of Gower wants to see their Bulldogs become a dynasty, but it won’t be an easy road.

