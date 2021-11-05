FAUCETT, Mo. — On the backs of their bruising running game and some stifling second-half defense, East Buchanan achieved a cathartic 35-21 victory over Mid-Buchanan on Friday in Faucett, Missouri and advanced to the Class 1 District 8 championship.
After four years, these Bulldogs seniors have finally done what they haven’t been able to do since their freshmen seasons: beat the Dragons.
Senior quarterback Conner Musser spoke on the impact of this win.
“It doesn’t only mean the world to me, but I feel like this means the world to this whole community,” Musser said. “I played when Mid-Buch first beat us my freshman year in districts. So this was for our community, this was for my brothers, this was for all of Gower.”
No. 2-seeded Mid-Buchanan (10-1) struck first on a 1-yard run from senior Rawlins Brant to take a 7-0 lead, and No. 3 East Buchanan (10-1) responded with an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from sophomore Trevor Klein to tie things up in the first quarter.
Brant pounded another touchdown in later in the half, and Klein returned the favor with a 23-yard run in the second quarter to tie the game 14 at halftime.
In the third, a long screen play to Klein got the Bulldogs in the red zone, and senior Cru Conaway forced it in the rest of the way.
With East Buchanan holding on to a slim lead in the third quarter, there were some parallels to their loss to Mid-Buchanan in the regular season. But this time around, the Bulldogs were able to elevate their game in the clutch.
“We had to find a way to stop their sprint option game around the edge, but offensively we just had to keep the ball in our hands,” East Buchanan coach Dan Ritter said. “They only had the ball for a couple minutes in the first half, so it was good to see us run the ball and to see all of our hard work in practice pay off.”
The Bulldogs finished with 205 rushing yards in the game.
Musser connected on a crucial fourth-and-6 to Klein to keep their next drive alive and finished with a rushing touchdown of his own to take a 28-14 lead with three minutes remaining in the third.
The Dragons, however, were not quite done. Brant connected on a perfect pass to senior Blake Hunter on third-and-long, and Hunter took the direct snap for a 15-yard touchdown of his own to cut the deficit back to one score.
Following a strong defensive effort on the next Bulldogs possession, the Dragons were set up on their own 30-yard line with an opportunity to drive the field and score. But after a holding penalty negated a long catch and run from Hunter, the Dragons faced fourth-and-5. The Bulldogs held firm, batting Brant’s pass to the ground and taking over on downs.
Conaway nearly cemented the Bulldog’s victory with his 32-yard touchdown run two plays later, a run that gave his team a 35-21 lead with under four minutes remaining.
“It just sealed the deal,” Conaway said. “I was heading to the endzone, looking back both ways, and I knew it was a done deal.”
Some, like offensive lineman Caleb McCartney, weren’t so willing to give themselves over to the thrill of victory.
“(I) just tried to keep calm. But it was really hard, man,” McCartney said. “It was hard not to think we had the game, but hard work pays off and I’m glad we finally did it.”
The Dragons took the field again and had even less success than their previous drive, going four-an- out and giving the Bulldogs a chance to ice the game after one first down.
Dragons coach Aaron Fritz spoke on what they’ll miss from this senior class.
“They’ve been around for a long time, man. They’ve been around every day since I’ve been here, started seeing some of them when they were sixth graders,” he said. “It will probably hit me hard later, right now I just wish things would have turned out different.”
Their district championship opponent will be decided in the other district semifinal on Saturday between No. 1 University Academy and No. 3 West Platte. No matter who it is, Ritter wants this team to make sure they aren’t satisfied just to beat the Dragons.
“We can’t let this be the crescendo of our season, we haven’t even played in the district championship yet,” he said. “The two team’s we’ll play are teams that we understand and we’ve beaten, so we better be ready for them when we get them.”
