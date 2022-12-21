The inaugural St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame Holiday Hoops Classic tipped off Wednesday at Civic Arena and the East Buchanan boys and girls opened up the tournament with big wins.
The girls kicked off the tournament against the Dekalb Tigers and handled business, 47-16. The Bulldogs came out of the gate firing and held the Tigers scoreless in the first quarter, leading 15-0.
The story would carry over to the rest of the game as the Bulldogs’ tough defense and work on the glass helped them blow this game open. Drury University commit Gracie Kelsey led the way with 15 points for the Bulldogs as they improve to 9-1 on the season.
On the boys side of things, they took on Northland Christian in the second game of the early doubleheader and that game went much like the girls outing as the Bulldogs rolled the Trailblazers, 62-41. Northland Christian fought hard to stay in this game early, trailing 15-9 after the first, but a hot shooting performance from East Buchanan proved to be too much to overcome.
The Bulldogs had five different players hit a three in this game, including two from Isaiah Watkins who had a team high 10 points. Senior Carson White and sophomores Nathan Schilling and Dyland Davidson all chipped in eight points as well. The East Buchanan boys improve to 5-2 on the year and will be off until January 5th.
The Holiday Hoops Classic will continue tomorrow; the schedule for the second day of the tournament can be found below.
Thursday, Dec. 22:
Noon – St. Joseph Christian vs. Stewartsville (Girls)
2 p.m. – St. Joseph Christian vs. Stewartsville (Boys)
