East Buchanan Basketball

The inaugural St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame Holiday Hoops Classic tipped off Wednesday at Civic Arena and the East Buchanan boys and girls opened up the tournament with big wins.

The girls kicked off the tournament against the Dekalb Tigers and handled business, 47-16. The Bulldogs came out of the gate firing and held the Tigers scoreless in the first quarter, leading 15-0.

Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.