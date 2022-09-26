LeBlond Volleyball

Bishop LeBlond girls volleyball team unites after scoring a point Monday against East Buchanan.

 Joe Patrick | News-Press NOW

Bishop Leblond girls volleyball swept the East Buchanan Bulldogs 3-0 on Monday night at Bishop Leblond High School.

LeBlond jumped out to an early lead in the first set before East Buchanan mounted a comeback that ultimately fell short as the Eagles took it 25-23. The competitiveness continued into the second set before LeBlond ended up pulling away late to win 25-20. And in the third, LeBlond dominated to seal the win with a 25-17 victory.


Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.