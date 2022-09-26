Bishop Leblond girls volleyball swept the East Buchanan Bulldogs 3-0 on Monday night at Bishop Leblond High School.
LeBlond jumped out to an early lead in the first set before East Buchanan mounted a comeback that ultimately fell short as the Eagles took it 25-23. The competitiveness continued into the second set before LeBlond ended up pulling away late to win 25-20. And in the third, LeBlond dominated to seal the win with a 25-17 victory.
East Buchanan came into Monday’s contest having won ten straight matches, while Bishop LeBlond had won seven of their last nine. History favored Bishop LeBlond, who after the win improved their all-time record against East Buchanan to an impressive 20-0.
“I thought our effort was good. We knew this was a big district seeding game for us so it was important that we came out and played well” said head coach Kimberly Huss postgame.
The Eagles had an idea of what they were up against coming into this matchup according to Huss.
“We watched some film and are trying to prepare a scouting report before every opponent and it’s all about whether or not we can utilize all of our hitters and everybody playing together,” she said. “I thought we played well according to our game plan and thought we executed it well.”
Looking ahead, Bishop LeBlond will welcome Benton on Thursday, while East Buchanan travels to Trenton today at 5 p.m.
