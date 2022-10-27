Mid-Buchanan is headed to the second round of the Class 1 District 8 tournament after defeating Polo 35-18 on Thursday night.
The Dragons won the toss and chose to receive the ball first. The Dragons utilized their speed and the ground-and-pound run game to march down the field on their opening drive. The Dragons marched 65 yards and the drive was capped off by an Xavier Arambula touchdown from four yards out.
Despite looking like the underdog heading into Thursday night as the No. 7 seed and with just two wins on the year, Polo would give the Dragons a fight in the first half.
On their opening drive, the Panthers were faced with a third-and-long near midfield. On third down, Sophomore quarterback Maverick Gentry rolled to his right and threw back to his left on the wide side of the field to fellow sophomore Gage Gilbert, who took the clear path 51 yards for a touchdown. The Dragons still had a 7-6 lead after a failed two-point conversion by Polo.
Polo would not only come within striking distance of Mid-Buch, but would take the lead in the second quarter after marching 80 yards down the field for a touchdown to take a 12-7 lead.
Mid-Buchanan responded with another Arambula touchdown before half to take a 14-12 lead and the Dragons lead-footed their way to a victory. Arambula scored four total touchdowns in the game to help propel Mid-Buchanan to a 35-18 win.
Having played a day earlier than all of the other teams in their district due to mutual agreement with Polo beforehand, the Dragons now await their opponent for the state quarterfinals.
They will play the winner of North Platte and Carrollton on Friday night. The Dragons defeated North Platte in week six of the regular season 48-28, but they have not played Carrollton this season.
