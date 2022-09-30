DEARBORN, Mo. -- Though North Platte gave the Dragons all that they could handle for the majority of their game, the Dragons turned the tide on special teams to pull away for a 48-28 win on Friday at North Platte High School.
Despite the victory, Mid-Buchanan (6-0) head coach Aaron Fritz struggled to find much good to say about his team's performance.
"I didn't do a very good job of having our kids ready, apparently. We made a lot of mistakes," Fritz said. "We gotta do a better job of being a better team and doing things for a team and not ourselves. All credit to North Platte, they did everything they wanted to when they wanted to."
Dragons senior Clancey Woodward returned the opening kickoff of the game for a touchdown, a lightning fast start by an undefeated team that might crush the confidence of lesser opponents. But North Platte (3-3) was unphased. Mid-Buchanan's opening drive was ended when quarterback Xavier Arambula threw an ill-advised pass to the flat where Panthers linebacker Dylan Armstrong easily jumped the route for a pick six to take a 7-6 lead.
The two teams traded touchdowns from there, with Arambula scoring on a 28-yard quarterback keeper up the middle later in the quarter and Panthers junior quarterback Colton Kirkham hit Kaden Mullendore for a touchdown early in the second quarter.
North Platte junior Liam Servaes broke a 49-yard touchdown up the gut with six minutes remaining in the half to take a 21-14 lead. It took a pair of long touchdown throws by Arambula for the Dragons to retake the lead by the half.
Woodward spoke on the attitude of the locker room.
"We were really upset with ourselves and how we played. Up front we weren't doing the best we could have and I wasn't hitting the holes right and everything," he said. "But we came back and we were determined to win this game, and we came back fighting."
The Dragons extended their lead to 14 on another Arambula run, but the Panthers refused to go away with another scoring drive of their own.
Then, when punting the ball away while leading by just one score late in the third, the Dragons got the break they needed.
The Panthers muffed the punt, leading to a Mid-Buchanan fumble return score that took the wind out of North Platte’s sails.
"That punt was a turning point. We had just stopped them, we were down by a touchdown at that point and our offense had been grooving all night long,” North Platte coach Jared Quigley said. “That sucked the energy out of the team a little bit."
After a few lackluster Panthers possessions, Woodward ran in for his second touchdown of the night to make it a three-score Dragons lead with just three minutes to go. Kirkham threw an interception on a desperation ball on the next possession, securing the win.
Still undefeated, Fritz knows his squad has a tough slate of games coming up that they will need to be better prepared for.
"The bad word of homecoming is next week. Hamilton is a good football team and well-coached, we gotta do a better job as football coaches,” Fritz said. “We need to make these individuals more worried about the group instead of individual things."
While Mid-Buchanan hosts Hamilton next week, the Panthers will travel to face 4-2 Lawson.
