The University of Central Oklahoma officially welcomed Adam Dorrel as its new head football coach in an introductory press conference Wednesday at the Nigh University Center in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Dorrel was named to the new post last Sunday, becoming the 14th head coach in program history. After five seasons at Division I Abilene Christian, Dorrel was relieved of his duties last month.
The former Northwest Missouri State head coach and Bearcat and Spoofhound football alum said his appreciation for the state of Oklahoma and its high school athletics drew him to the position, among other things.
“We recruited Oklahoma when I was in Abilene and talked to coaches in Oklahoma, and it was just very apparent to me how passionate they are about wanting to see their student athletes stay in state,” Dorrel said. “High school football in the state of Oklahoma is phenomenal.”
In the press conference, UCO Director of Athletics Stan Wagnon told the audience 165 people applied for the role.
After interviewing 10 of those applicants, Wagnon said the university quickly identified Dorrel was the right fit to take over at the helm of Broncho football.
“We could tell looking at Adam Dorrel that he was selfless. He was tough and he was disciplined and we’re excited that we is going to be leading our team,” Wagnon said.
The Maryville, Missouri, native graduated from Maryville High School in 1993 and was an All-American at Northwest before graduating in 1998.
From 2004 to 2006, Dorrel was Northwest’s offensive line coach before taking over as offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2010.
He took over at the helm of Northwest football beginning in 2011, winning three national championships in 2013, 2015 and 2016.
With his return to the MIAA, one of the most decorated Division II coaches in the country believes the ceiling is high for the Bronchos.
“I know I'm partial, but obviously I think the MIAA is from top to bottom, the best league in Division II,” Dorrel said. “If you can win this league or make it into the playoffs, I think it’s always going to give you a chance to do some things after that.”
Dorrel said he is in the process of hiring a coaching staff and looks forward to recruiting in the hopes of building a winning program.
“I want all of our guys when they leave here (to have) two things, simply, No. 1 to have a diploma and No. 2 to have a conference championship or national championship ring,” Dorrel said. “That is what I want for our guys.”
The University of Central Oklahoma football program has 644 wins in its history, ranking fourth among all Division II institutions.
