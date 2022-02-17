The Benton girls started Thursday’s rivalry game with a chip on their shoulder, racing out to a big lead that Bishop LeBlond was never able to overcome in a 59-50 win Thursday at Springer Gymnasium.
Benton clinched the MEC championship with the victory.
Cardinals junior Peyton Anderson was on fire from the perimeter to begin, hitting a trio of 3-pointers. Junior Kelsey Johnson scored 11 off of a number of LeBlond (19-7) turnovers as the Golden Eagles struggled to even inbound the ball in the first quarter. Entering the second frame, Benton (19-5) led 28-12.
“In zones, you have to shoot the outside shot and we were just so on tonight. It was unbelievable,” Anderson said. “And our press was working really well, lots of turnovers that led to easy layups.”
Not to be so easily outdone, the Eagles bounced back in the second quarter. They held the Cardinals to just three points and consistently connected from deep, outscoring the Cardinals by a 12-point margin to trail just 31-27 at the half with momentum on their side.
The change in the tides didn’t last long. The Cardinals started the second half on a 6-0 run to get their lead back to double digits and mostly kept the game around that mark for its duration.
Senior Jaida Cox said their goal in the Benton locker room was to get on the same page.
“We just had to know everyone’s mindset and make sure everyone knows that the end of the half is not the end of the game,” she said. “We just have to keep pushing forward and do our thing and not let the other team’s intensity change ours.”
The Cardinals protected the paint all night, daring the Eagles to attack the basket. The Eagles struggled to do so, with senior forward Kianna Herrera consistently doubled in the post. Even when the Eagles got to the line, they struggled to convert.
LeBlond coach Jackie Ziesel spoke on the Benton defense and how it could serve as a learning experience for her team.
“They just played really physical,” Ziesel said. “We’re only going to play tougher teams as we go on. We needed them to be physical for us so we know how to finish strong and not expect anything.”
The closest the game got in the second half was when the Eagles were able to cut the Benton lead to six points with four minutes remaining. A series of missed free throws from the Eagles and clock management by the Cardinals put the game out of reach.
LeBlond’s regular season is finished, as their Class 2 District 16 tournament will begin this weekend. Benton will host Center for their final regular season game of the year on Wednesday before the Class 4 District 16 tournament.
