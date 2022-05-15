Mackenzie Garr continued her dominance for Central throwing at Saturday’s Class 5 District 8 meet, winning the discus and shot put to advance to sectionals.
Garr won the discus with a throw of 39.67 meters and won with a 12.01 in the shot put.
Zoe Trotter earned second placed in the 400 and fourth in the triple jump, advancing to sectionals in both events. The girls 4x800 placed third.
For Central’s boys, the 4x800 placed second while Berhe Usman took fourth in the 800.
Class 4 District 8
At the Class 4 District 8 meet, the Benton Cardinals and Lafayette Fighting Irish earned multiple spots in next weekend’s sectional meet.
Lafayette’s Honor Mannings finished first in the 200 and third in the 300 hurdles while the 4x100 and 4x200 relays advanced. Steevie Beasley also took fourth in the javelin.
For the Benton girls, Tatum Levendahl took bronze in the 100 hurdles while the 4x100 relay team finished fourth.
Kason Mauzey advanced in two individual contests, taking fourth in th 110 hurdles and second in the high jump. Devon Hoffman (fourth, 200), Sky Aguilar (fourth, 400) and the 4x100 (fourth) also move on.
Class 3 District 8
The Maryville boys backed up their MEC title with a Class 3 District 8 championship, earning 17 total sectional qualifiers Saturday.
Connor Blackgord and Jag Galapin won the 1600 and 3200, respectively, going 1-2 with teammates Bradley Deering and Cale Sterling while the 4x800 relay helped sweep the distance events. Jesus Flores-Hernandez won the high jump.
Maryville’s Brooklynn Holtman advanced in all four of her events — the 100, 200, 400 and long jump. Ainsley Watkins won the pole vault to help pace 12 medals.
Avery McVicker shined for Cameron, winning the 100, 200, and triple jump. Cameron’s 4x100 and 4x400 relays also took gold. The 4x200 took fourth, and the 4x800 placed second.
Natalie Garr won the 800 and will advance to sectionals with Bailey Robinson, while Katelyn Riddle advances in the 3200. Claire Wenck moves on to sectionals in the 300 hurdles.
Claire Wenck and Ella Jameson went 1-2 in the high jump, and Athena Anderson earned silver in pole vault.
Olivia Moore placed in the discus (1st) and shot put (3rd).
Chillicothe earned four golds on the girls side. Kayanna Cranmer won the 400, Jolie Bonderer won the 1600, the 4x800 relay claimed first, and Hope Helton won the javelin. The girls earned 10 total sectional qualifiers while the boys earned 13. Braxten Johsnon won the 110 and 300 hurdles. Gavin Funk won the pole vault. Damarcus Kelow claimed first in the discus and shot put, and Cy Evans won the javelin.
Trenton earned seven total district medals.
