BASKETBALL DISTRICTS
BOYS
CLASS 6 DISTRICT 8
Host = Park Hill
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Staley 66, No. 8 Central 49
No. 5 Park Hill South 53, No. 4 Oak Park 35
No. 2 Liberty 48, No. 7 Liberty North 35
No. 3 North Kansas City 69, No. 6 Park Hill 53
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16
Host = Benton
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Lafayette – BYE
No. 4 Maryville 62, No. 5 Cameron 48
No. 2 Benton — BYE
No. 3 Chillicothe 57, No. 6 Savannah 45
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday
No. 1 Lafayette vs. No. 4 Maryville, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Benton vs. No. 3 Chillicothe, 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Friday
CLASS 3 TOURNAMENT
DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 2 Mid-Buchanan 80, No. 1 St. Pius X 75, 4OT
SECTIONAL
Mid-Buchanan vs. Milan, 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Truman State
QUARTERFINAL
2:45 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Blue Springs
CLASS 2 TOURNAMENT
DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Bishop LeBlond 39, No. 2 North Andrew 33
DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 3 Gallatin 65, No. 1 West Platte 49
SECTIONAL
Bishop LeBlond vs. Gallatin, 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Staley
QUARTERFINAL
2:45 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Liberty North
CLASS 1 TOURNAMENT
DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Mound City 88, No. 3 Worth County 75
DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Stanberry 52, No. 2 Winston 43
SECTIONAL
Mound City vs. Stanberry, 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Civic Arena
QUARTERFINAL
7:45 p.m. Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse
===========
GIRLS
CLASS 6 DISTRICT 8
Host = Park Hill
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Staley 63, No. 8 Oak Park 28
No. 4 Park Hill 33, No. 5 Liberty North 28
No. 2 Central 48, No. 7 North Kansas City 26
No. 3 Park Hill South 38, No. 6 Liberty 35
SEMIFINALS
Monday
No. 1 Staley vs. No. 4 Park Hill, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Central vs. No. 3 Park Hill South, 7:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
7 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16
Host = Benton
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Benton – BYE
No. 4 Maryville 45, No. 5 Cameron 32
No. 2 Chillicothe — BYE
No. 3 Lafayette 51, No. 6 Savannah 24
SEMIFINALS
Monday
No. 1 Benton vs. No. 4 Maryville, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Chillicothe vs. No. 3 Lafayette, 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 3 TOURNAMENT
DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Milan vs. No. 3 Trenton, 6 p.m.
DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 East Buchanan 38, No. 3 Lathrop 37
SECTIONAL
East Buchanan vs. Milan, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Truman State
QUARTERFINAL
1 p.m. Saturday at Blue Springs
CLASS 2 TOURNAMENT
DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Bishop LeBlond 59, No. 3 Nodaway Valley 34
DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 2 Polo 53, No. 4 Plattsburg 24
SECTIONAL
Bishop LeBlond vs. Polo, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Staley
QUARTERFINAL
1 p.m. Saturday at Liberty North
CLASS 1 TOURNAMENT
DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Platte Valley 50, No. 2 South Holt 22
DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 St. Joseph Christian 51, No. 2 Stanberry 36
SECTIONAL
Platte Valley vs. St. Joseph Christian, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Civic Arena
QUARTERFINAL
6 p.m. Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse
