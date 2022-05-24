When Greg Dillon began his tenure as Missouri Western’s head coach for the men’s and women’s golf teams in 2013, his operating budget was roughly $9,000.
That’s about enough for entry fees into two tournaments in a year. Factoring in travel, team apparel and other expenses, Dillon had work to do.
Since then, the first full-time coach in history helped raise half a million dollars for the program to operate on, led four individuals and one team to the national tournament and built two programs that expect to be in contention in the MIAA every season. In his nine seasons, his players or teams went to 12 combined regionals.
“When a new coach comes into a team that’s not doing very well, that’s an easy turnaround,” Dillon said Tuesday “The hard one is following up good players, good traditions and good coaches; that’s far more pressure to me, and that’s what we inherited in 2013. These programs were great long before I got here.”
The Greg Dillon Era of Griffon golf will come to an end this summer with the Pueblo, Colorado, native announcing his retirement, opting to return back home to care for his mother and head back to his home course as the club pro and instructor.
In 2015, Dillon led individuals from both programs to the regionals. The next year, the Griffon women began a span of four-straight regional appearances and placed 12th in the nation in 2016.
"It's one thing to say that we are going to have a goal and compete," Dillon said. "What's so special for me is the fact that those student-athletes and those teams over the years went out and actually completed those goals. And that joy is so much more rewarding than you can ever imagine."
To reach that level, Dillon and his teams took on tasks of working concessions each day of training camp and oftentimes at Griffon sporting events. Dillon also taught lessons on the side around northwest Missouri and funneled that money back into the program.
“He’s a good human. He recruits good humans. He has a plan, and he’s passionate about it,” said Brett Esley, Western’s former associate A.D. for external relations and current director of the St. Joseph Sports Commission. “A lot of those things he did were on his own accord. He could’ve kept that for himself and nobody would’ve said a thing about it. It just shows how he cared about the university and his student-athletes.”
The last piece of Dillon’s tenure was also introduced Tuesday as Western will construct an indoor golf simulator and putting range with a player’s lounge inside the Looney Complex, giving Western practical space for year-round training.
