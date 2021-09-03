The longtime Voice of the Griffons is taking on a new gig.
Following a nationwide search, Dave Riggert has been named as the new radio play-by-play voice of James Madison Athletics, the university announced Friday.
He was appointed by Harrisonburg Radio Group and LEARFIELD's JMU Sports Properties.
Riggert has been play-by-play voice of Missouri Western since 2009. He was most recently hired as the Director of Athletic Marketing and Communications for MWSU in January.
Prior to that, he served as sports director at Eagle Radio, combining his MWSU play-by-play duties with other assignments, such as Kansas State men's and women's basketball (K-State Sports Network), National Pro Fastpitch (ESPN+/Eleven Sports), summer collegiate baseball, high school athletics and a daily sports talk show.
Riggert will call his final Missouri Western football game next Thursday in the Griffons' home opener against Fort Hays State.
Rigger will begin his play-by-play duties with JMU football's Sept. 18 trip to Weber State.
"I am excited about this amazing opportunity at Harrisonburg Radio Group and James Madison," Riggert said. "JMU is a special place and this is one of the premier jobs in America. I don't take that lightly and I will bring passion and excitement to each broadcast to continue the tradition of excellence that has been behind the mic at JMU. I'm humbled and honored to be able to paint the picture for such a passionate and loyal fan base. Go Dukes!"
From 2000 to 2009, Riggert worked at Salina Media Group in Salina, Kansas. That started his tenure calling games on the K-State Sports Network along with football and men's basketball at Kansas Wesleyan University and pro basketball action in the United States Basketball League, to go along with high school sports coverage.
"We are excited to have Dave join our broadcast team," said Mike Chatburn, general manager of JMU Sports Properties. "He comes highly recommended with a 20-year career that spans over a variety of sports at various level. We know Dave will add tremendous value to JMU Athletics while strengthening our partnership with Harrisonburg Radio Group."
Riggert's half dozen sports broadcasting awards include four honors from the Missouri Broadcasters Association (2010, 2013, 2016, 2018) and the Oscar Stauffer Kansas Sportscaster of the Year award in 2006.
Riggert is a 2000 graduate of the University of Nebraska with a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communications. He was a four-year letterwinner and two-time team captain in track & field at Nebraska. He moves to the Harrisonburg area with his wife, Breann, and three sons, Maxx, Quinn and Kree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.