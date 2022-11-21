Abby Conz

Bishop LeBlond senior Abby Conz poses as she is signing her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Benedictine College on Monday as she is surrounded by family and friends.

 Jacob Meikel | News-Press NOW

After missing her entire junior season due to injury, Abby Conz’s triumphant return to the volleyball court led her to signing with the Benedictine Ravens on Monday afternoon.

“This is kind of my end goal for everything was to make it back to varsity level and further on from that, so it was very nice to get to that spot,” Conz said.

