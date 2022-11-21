After missing her entire junior season due to injury, Abby Conz’s triumphant return to the volleyball court led her to signing with the Benedictine Ravens on Monday afternoon.
“This is kind of my end goal for everything was to make it back to varsity level and further on from that, so it was very nice to get to that spot,” Conz said.
During her junior year in which she missed, Conz was along for the ride to see her team conquer a second place Class 2 state finish. She worked with her physical therapist to get back to the floor and that’s what she did. She helped her team conquer the number one seed in the district playoff bracket, but the team would ultimately fall to West Platte in the semifinals of the tournament. She credits a plethora of people who got her back on the floor which would ultimately earn her a spot on a college roster.
“My coaches, my physical therapist and everybody that supported me along the way,” Conz said.
Conz leaves the LeBlond volleyball program on a good note. As she looks back on her time with the program, she says she’ll miss the team the most.
“We’re all very close with each other,” Conz said. “We all have fun traditions that we do and just the environment with all my friends.”
Conz will join a young Benedictine volleyball team which had three seniors on their roster this past season and went 15-15. The program is expected to be led by seven seniors next year. The Ravens haven’t had a season record above .500 since 2018-19.
