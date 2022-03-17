In the weeks leading up to the postseason, Missouri Western sophomore Connie Clarke found extra motivation.
With the end of the regular season nearing and regional rankings starting to roll out, Clarke found out where the program’s first regional title in 27 years could lead her.
Now, she gets to go home to Birmingham, Alabama.
“Oh, I’ve known,” she said with a smile. “It served as motivation.”
She made it known that she was aware moments after winning the Central Region Championship on Monday in Hays, Kansas.
“It’s in my city!,” she shouted before belting into the song ‘Street Runner’ by Rod Wave with teammates Connie Clarke and Camille Evans, which discusses the grind taking the rapper away from what he loves. In Clarke’s instance, her love for basketball and the opportunity to play brought her away from home for the first time.
But in the moment, knowing what awaited her next, it was pure elation.
“And we punched that ticket,” she exclaimed.
The sophomore forward, who was a second-team All-MIAA pick and a selection to the All-Defensive team, has made an impact from the second she arrived on campus.
Head coach Candi Whitaker acknowledged the sacrifice her wing player had to make to join the Griffons.
“It was a big deal for her to come this far,” Whitaker said. “She’s close with her family. She’s never been this far.”
She starred in the regional opener, a 111-77 upset against second-seeded Southwest Oklahoma State. She scored 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting with 10 rebounds. She added 14 points and eight rebounds over the next two games, wins against No. 6 Nebraska-Kearney and No. 1 Fort Hays State. The Griffons trailed by 14 and 21 points in the wins, their largest comebacks of the season.
“I’m just very excited for the opportunity we got to go play in front of my family and friends,” Clarke said. “They always keep asking me, ‘Can you get your coach to schedule a game down here?’ We’ve got an opportunity to do that.”
Playing in Birmingham is a lot for Clarke. She played at two community colleges in the state of Alabama before coming to Missouri Western. All along the way, she’s kept her hometown in her mind as fuel.
“It means a lot to me, honestly. I use the city as motivation, where I came from,” Clarke said. “I always look back and reflect on it. That’s my why; that’s why I’m here doing what I do, because of my city. I put a lot of respect toward my city.”
Clarke takes lots of pride in her family, including her mom, Franshon, and 11-year-old sister, Miracle. Her mother was in town for the MIAA Tournament, watching her play for the first time as a Griffon.
Now, she gets to show her little sister what big sis has been up to.
“It means a lot to me. My sister looks up toward me. I’m a big sister, so I just wanna set a positive example for her and lead in the right direction,” Clarke said.
And it’s just the latest example of storylines that have made Western’s postseason run feel magical. From Jaelyn Haggard transferring home to Western, to senior Corbyn Cunningham returning one last year after an injury, and the turnaround from six wins to the Elite Eight.
In Whitaker’s eyes, it’s a journey that Clarke deserves.
“What a cool coincidence that it just happens to be in Birmingham. Connie just happens to sign with us. Now we’re in the Elite Eight and able to take her home,” Whitaker said. “A really cool opportunity for her to get to play in front of her home crowd, and I couldn’t be more excited for her.”
Western, which earned the No. 7 seed in the Elite Eight, will face No. 2 Grand Valley State (Mich.) at 2:30 p.m. Central Time Monday in Birmingham, Alabama.
