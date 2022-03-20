BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Forty-eight hours before a flight leaves for the biggest Missouri Western basketball game in 27 years, an echo rings through MWSU Fieldhouse.
It’s coming from 3-year-old Cal Whitaker.
On the floor, his mom, head coach Candi Whitaker, is breaking down an offensive set they might use in Monday’s Elite Eight matchup with Grand Valley State.
“I think all our kids have been to enough practices that they kinda just do their own thing — maybe a distraction at times,” she says with a laugh.
From the last row of seats, high above the floor, her youngest of three sons is starving for attention.
“Mom! Mom!,” he shouts.
“Hi Cal,” she responds to the waving 3-year-old.
Turns out, all he wanted her to know is he is there.
Some distraction is fine,” she adds, laughing again.
It’s the kind of atmosphere Whitaker has spoken into existence since her introductory press conference April 17, 2019. That was just 16 months after his firing from Texas Tech, a time that brought her ‘Baby Cal’ as he’s often referred to and allowed for time with her husband, Matt, and sons Westin and William.
When it became apparent she wanted to coach again, she valued the personal fit as much as the professional. Since, a budding family atmosphere has grown at the Looney Complex — or, in the eyes of Whitaker’s kids, a giant playground.
“Honestly, I love the kids,” sophomore Connie Clarke said. “I love seeing them run around and stuff. I love that. It makes me feel like I’m home. This is my family.”
It creates a loose atmosphere whether at practice or games. Cal is often the first onto the court after the final buzzer, either riding in the bell cart or jumping into his mother’s arms.
At practice, the bleachers and balls create a limitless jungle gym for the Whitakers and assistant coach Emily Wacker’s near-2-year-old daughter Avery. Newborn Bennett is likely to join them in no tie.
“Having our families around and really blending your work and family is important,” Whitaker said. “It creates that atmosphere automatically.”
Whitaker says the team doesn’t talk about creating a family environment, but it has been born naturally. It’s also something she’s familiar with, welcoming in Westin in ‘09 in her second year at UMKC.
After missing out on opportunities as a mother at Texas Tech, and prioritizing those in the time away from the game, she’s seeked how to blend the best of both worlds. With a wider recruiting base and less dealings of ‘high-maintenance’ at the Division-II level, Missouri Western has provided that opportunity.
“My hope was that I could be better at both here. It’s really allowed that,” she said. “I’m not flying all over the country on my day off recruiting. I’m not having to call 20 kids every night. You recruit kids hard … but they don’t require quite as much. There was times I texted kids for three years, ‘Good morning.’ … It’s been nice to have much more balance here at Missouri Western.”
But the passion hasn’t gone away, as Wacker learned quickly the first times she saw Whitaker’s famous stomping in heels on the sideline.
“I love it,” Whitaker said. “I feel like I maybe actually do it sometimes myself now.
“She's such a competitor and she teaches the game so well,” Wacker added. “It's it's awesome to get to learn from her from a basketball standpoint. … She’s showing me it's possible to be a coaching mom.”
Whitaker describes her coaching style as fiery. “I’m competitive,” she says. She also demands the best for her players on a daily basis.
“I love the game and I love teaching it. I think I’m a teacher first and foremost and just wanna do a great job preparing our kids and helping them develop,” Whitaker said.
For second-year freshman Jordan Cunningham, she admits she needs to be coached hard. That can include intense looks or interactions.
“I need a little push, and she knows what to say and what to do,” Cunningham said. “It makes me play harder, and I wouldn’t have her any other way." She added that the team understands the time she puts in, making it easy for everyone to buy in.
Freshman Camille Evans recalled Whitaker knowing exactly how she played to use her within the team on her recruiting visit.
“She doesn’t let you settle. She pushes you. She knows what she wants out of you,” Evans said. “Her dedication to the game pushes everyone.”
Along with recruiting high school athletes comes understanding them. Whitaker understands the battles student-athletes go through with confidence and belief in themselves.
In the midst of last year’s six-win campaign, especially on a positive uptick to end the year, Whitaker expressed her belief in great things on the horizon. As she’s said time and time again, “I just think this team’s really good.”
She expressed the importance of reinforcement.
“I just think any young woman 18 to 22, it’s a time in your life that you’re really figuring out quite a bit about yourself. Maybe your confidence can suffer from time to time. Sports can really reveal that, can reveal low confidence or high confidence,” Whitaker said.
It was hard for a group of mostly freshmen to see a year ago. But winning, especially 24 games and a regional title, have brought it out of them.
“It takes a minute,” freshman Mary Fultz said. “It’s kinda just showing up everyday and knowing what you can and can’t do. Just keep hitting shots, getting in the gym, having trust that you can go make the play and telling yourself that you can, and having trust that your teammates can. One win doesn’t mean anything.”
But the bigger scheme of Whitaker’s mission has led to Western believing in much more. There was belief preseason in something special. There was belief at the start of the regional in a postseason run.
Now, in the Elite Eight, Western believes anything is possible. And nothing will take that away..
“Confidence comes from within,” Whitaker said. “We believe in our kids, but I tell them that, ‘I should never be able to take your confidence. You should never rely on me to give you confidence; it comes from the work that you do.’”
