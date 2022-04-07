The Missouri Western tennis team appears in the Division II Women’s ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings for the first time in program history in this week’s release.
The Griffons are ranked 57th in the Top 75 after a 10-2 start, which includes a tie atop the MIAA standings at 3-0. Their latest defeat was a 6-1 win against Northwest, which is currently ranked 41st in the women’s standings.
Western is scheduled to face No. 5 Central Oklahoma on Saturday in St. Joseph. The Northwest men are also ranked 32nd in the ITA coaches poll.
