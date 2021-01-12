The Missouri Western men's basketball team jumped six spots to No. 16 in the latest NABC Top 25 Coaches Poll released Tuesday, while Northwest was knocked off from the top.
The Griffons move up in the rankings after defeating Emporia State, 70-61, on Thursday and then taking down No. 5 Washburn, 74-67, Saturday at the MWSU Fieldhouse.
Western's victory over the Ichabods, who fell to No. 8 this week, marked the program's first win over a top-5 team since 2011.
This is the highest ranking of the season for Missouri Western as it entered the poll at No. 19 on Dec. 15 for the first time since 2002.
The Bearcats dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 after experiencing their first defeat in over a year.
Riding an undefeated 8-0 record, Colorado School of Mines takes the top spot.
After falling to Washburn on Thursday in overtime fashion, the Northwest men bounced back with a victory over Emporia State on Saturday, 92-71.
Missouri Western looks to extend its four-game winning streak on the road this week. The Griffons face Nebraska-Kearney Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and then square off against Fort Hays State Saturday at 4 p.m.
Northwest is also on the road, taking on Fort Hays State on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and then Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday at 4 p.m.