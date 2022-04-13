The Missouri Western men added another big body to their roster Wednesday, as East Tennessee State freshman Matt Nunez announced his commitment to the Griffons.
The Newport News, Virginia, native played for one season at ETSU, appearing in seven games this past year. He's listed at 6-foot-10 and 246 pounds, adding to a front court that graduated senior Tony Chukwuemeke and struggled with depth issues, often opting to play without a true center late in the year.
Nunez registered eight points and five rebounds in limited action, playing just 52 minutes. The Bucs went 15-17 and have seen multiple players opt to transfer.
Nunez's team at Hargrave MIlitary Academy went 31-1 his senior year.
Prior to Hargrave, Nunez played at Walsingham High School in Williamsburg, Virginia. Nunez earned first team all-state and all-conference honors, while also setting the program record in blocked shots. Nunez posted seven blocks in a game during the 2019-20 season, setting a single-game record, also tallying 18 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. Later that season, Nunez broke the program’s single-season blocks record with 61.
Nunez joins a group of forwards that includes junior Alex John and freshman J.C. Anthony.
Nunez is the second transfer to commit to Will Martin's team, joining Morehead State wing Julius Dixon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.