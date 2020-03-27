Despite her sophomore season coming to an early end, St. Joseph runner Sommer Herner is nowhere near slowing down.
After an impressive freshman season at the University of Missouri - Kansas City, it was clear that the former Bishop LeBlond track star was only getting started.
Herner kicked off her sophomore indoor track season breaking UMKC’s school record. She dominated the competition at Northwest Missouri State’s 2019 Mel Tjeerdsma Classic, clocking in at 2:54.46 seconds in the 1000 meter race.
“Me and my coach have been talking about that goal for so long and I was shooting for it as a freshman so to be able to do that at Northwest with friends and family just made that so much fun,” Herner said.
Herner closed out the indoor season with gold finishes in both the 800m dash and the mile at the 2020 Western Athletic Conference Championships. With that, the WAC named Herner the “Indoor Track And Field Female Athlete Of The Year.”
She also made school history when she became UMKC’s first female athlete to earn both the Women's High Point Athlete award and the Women's Outstanding Track Athlete award.
“It was a super special moment and just to represent Kansas City as best I could and get the team as many points was so special,” Herner said.
But none of Herner’s collegiate accomplishments would be possible if it wasn’t for her senior spring season back in high school, when she joined Bishop LeBlond’s track team. After competing in less than six track meets in her high school career, Herner was offered a scholarship to compete in cross country, as well as track and field, for the Kangaroos.
Herner feels blessed to have been able to compete in her final high school season, an opportunity current local seniors may not get due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve thought about that so much the past couple of days and it just breaks my heart. And even running out here today, there’s nothing like that spring sport, especially ending out your senior year. My heart goes out to them, that’s just devastating especially because high school students don’t get to come back an extra year like college students do,” Herner said.
One high school season was all it took to steer Herner into her successful college career, one that will continue despite a shortened sophomore season. UMKC winter and spring sports experienced an abrupt ending of their competition seasons due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
Herner said it is difficult not being able to practice with her coaches and teammates, but plans to train as if the spring season was still happening.
“I am focusing on the fall and being back with my team,” Herner said. “I think it's important to put in the work every day and keep going.”
She and her UMKC cross country team are set to begin competition this fall.