One year ago in an MIAA-exclusive schedule, the Missouri Western men jumped out to a 4-0 start and eventually crawled into the top 25.
What followed out it was anything but the flowers and roses felt in the first few weeks. An 8-1 start following a win against No. 5 Washburn then saw a pause due to COVID protocols and an ensuing seven-game losing streak.
“Looking back at it, it was probably the best thing that could’ve happened to us,” Western sophomore forward Will Eames said.
That year ended with a trip to the regionals, though the season concluded with back-to-back 20-plus-point losses.
This year, Western (8-4, 4-0 MIAA) faced adversity in its non-conference schedule with two overtime losses and a 4-4 record against a toughened slate. But they’re right back in the same position at 4-0 in the MIAA heading on the road, this time to No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.
“Last year, it wasn’t good at the time. We were humbled last year and got a little humbled this year. We’re just a lot more mature and are coming together,” Eames said. “Building off two ugly wins in the non-con leading into conference, it’s been huge for us to maintain that confidence. I think we’ve got one of the most confident teams in the league.”
But few things have humbled Griffon teams feeling confident in recent years like the Bearcats have. Northwest (10-1, 4-0) has won 19-straight games in the series, including 12-straight in Maryville. The Bearcats are 66-2 in their last 68 home MIAA games.
In terms of building up a rivalry game in public, Northwest coach Ben McCollum prefers to leave it to the fans.
“It’s a really good basketball team. They’ll be tough to play against, but I think if you start to build that stuff up it’s a slippery slope,” McCollum said. “They’re really talented, play hard. They’ve defended well this season, get up and down, are extremely fast and play with a great deal of confidence.”
That’s not to say Northwest isn’t confident either. They’ve won eight-straight games by an average margin of 17.6 points. Each game has been decided by double digits.
Eames knows Northwest will have a hot stretch during the game as it is the best-shooting team in the MIAA, but the Griffons must keep composure — the word of the week in St. Joe.
“We’ve played well there in the past. We know they’re gonna make a run, we can make a run,” Eames said. “We just have to stay composed throughout the game, and I think we’ll be right there.”
With Fort Hays State’s loss to Central Oklahoma on Friday, Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. meeting is a matchup of lone unbeatens in conference play, and MIAA stats indicate they should be. Both rank in the top three in scoring offense and top four in scoring defense, led by Northwest’s 84.3 points of offense and 59.5 allowed. Northwest’s field-goal percentage is tops in the MIAA, though Western’s 42.2% mark from 3 ranks first.
Northwest has been led by 23.3 points per game from Trevor Hudgins, while Western touts five double-digits scorers in league play.
They’re also among the top three in turnover margin and are the best in assist-to-turnover ratio.
Western coach Will Martin says the Griffons have to go into Bearcat Arena with respect and humility toward the three-time national champions. But he believes they have what it takes to be there in the closing minutes.
“It’s gonna take a lot of composure. We’ve gotta stay composed for those 36 minutes going into that (final media timeout),” Martin said. “We have to go into it with the confidence that we can go anywhere in the country and win, and I believe that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.