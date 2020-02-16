fans came together to watch the No. 1-ranked Drury women face William Jewell, many of the fans’ favorite shade was that of the South Side as they watched three of their own compete on the same floor.
Drury senior Daejah Bernard and freshmen Mia Henderson faced off against William Jewell freshman Bailey Russell, reuniting three members of Benton’s 2016 state championship team in the same game.
“That’s pretty awesome. You dream to go to college and play with some of your friends from high school you used to play with,” Bernard said. “Getting to play with two of the girls I played with my senior year was cool.”
Bernard was a senior as the Cardinals went undefeated and won the Class 4 title in 2016, mentoring two freshmen contributors in Russell and Henderson.
The eldest went to Drury, ultimately becoming the all-time assists leader for the program and arguably the nation’s top defender. Russell and Henderson guided Benton to the sectional round their final two seasons before going to play in college.
Even while nursing a knee, Bernard dished out 11 assists, a career and school record, with five rebounds in 30 minutes of action. The defensive leader for the 25-0 Panthers, Bernard has her team eyeing a return to the Elite Eight and hosting another regional to end her career.
She was her usual self in front of a packed house of 847 fans, near double William Jewell’s average attendance.
“It’s awesome having support from high school,” Bernard said. “You gain a lot of new fans in college, but being able to continue the support that I’ve had in high school was a really good feeling.”
The crowd included plenty of family members and friends from St. Joseph that made the trip to watch the trio.
“It was fun to play against them. They’re so good. It was great to be challenged,” said Russell, who scored six points with four steals, two rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes off the bench. “There were a couple times I got to guard Mia and she was smack-talking. It was fun to play against them. They’re really talented. It was a great experience.”
Only three Cardinals played more minutes Saturday in a 98-67 win by Drury. Russell is averaging just shy of five points per game with a season-high 22 against McKendree last month.
Henderson, a two-time all-stater and All-News-Press NOW Player of the Year, scored two points in six minutes. She averaged double-digit minutes, though she watched much from the bench as senior Hailey Diestelkamp went for a school-record 43 points.
In the end, Henderson received a chance to guard Russell and battle with one of her great friends.
“It was so much fun. I miss all my teammates from Benton. It was so fun to play with Bailey,” Henderson said. “We like picking on each other. I’m glad I got the chance to play against her.”
The three will meet again Feb. 27 when Drury hosts William Jewell in Springfield, Missouri.