For the second straight season, Northwest Missouri State sophomore Andrea Zamurri has been named the MIAA/GAC Men’s Tennis Player of the Year.
Zamurri helped guide the Bearcat men’s tennis team to a first-place finish in the MIAA North Division standings and a No. 21 ITA team ranking.
Zamurri has an overall singles record of 20-5 this season, which includes a mark of 15-2 in dual play. Zamurri went through MIAA/GAC singles action with a record of 7-1. Zamurri has accumulated a career singles record of 45-11 at Northwest.
Zamurri earned first-team All-MIAA/GAC status at No. 1 singles and honorable mention honors at No. 2 doubles with Fillippo Piranomonte. The pairing of Zamurri and Piranomonte went 4-4 this spring with a mark of 2-2 in MIAA doubles action.
Northwest’s No. 3 doubles pairing of Franco Oliva and Fabien Calloud also earned first-team all-MIAA/GAC accolades. Oliva and Calloud have gone 6-2 in doubles play, including a 3-1 mark in MIAA matches. Oliva has a career doubles record of 57-36, while Calloud has produced a career doubles mark of 58-23.
A trio of Bearcat singles players notched second-team all-MIAA-GAC awards in Calloud at No. 3 singles, Mason Meier at No. 3 singles and Simon Birgerson at No. 4 singles.
Calloud has a singles record of 18-4 this season, including 6-1 in MIAA/GAC matches. Calloud has a career singles record of 57-23 as a Bearcat.
Meier has gone 14-4 this season in singles play. Meier went 6-2 in MIAA/GAC action.
Birgerson has produced a singles mark of 12-10, including 5-3 in MIAA/GAC play.
Oliva (No. 2 singles) and Martin Sanchez (No. 6 singles) each secured honorable mention status.
Oliva secured a 6-2 mark in MIAA singles matches this spring. Overall this season, Oliva is 14-12 in singles play. Oliva has tallied a career singles mark of 67-43 as a Bearcat.
Sanchez went 2-2 iln MIAA/GAC singles play. Sanchez has a limited mark of 5-4 in singles matches this season. Sanchez has compiled a career singles record of 29-21 as a Bearcat.
Micaela Dea is a sports reporter for News-Press NOW. She graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. Growing up in San Diego, Micaela loves to travel, meet new people, and tell stories. Have a story idea? Don't hesitate to email!
