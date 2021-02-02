A scorching-hot Emporia State attack early in Tuesday’s contest with the Missouri Western women proved costly, as the Hornets set the tone for a 79-61 win at MWSU Fieldhouse with three 3-pointers in the first two minutes.
The Hornets used nine 3-pointers in the first half to build a 45-26 halftime lead, though the Griffons eventually found a late rhythm from its bench players.
Emporia State (10-3) picked up 23 points from Ehlania Hartman and 20 more from Karsen Schultz. Seventeen of Schultz’s points came in the first 14 minutes before Western (3-9) changed its look defensively.
“I thought our team did a great job of adjusting on the fly,” Western head coach Candi Whitaker said. “I wasn’t planning on playing two-and-a-half quarters of triangle-and-2 (defense), but we did it and did it well.”
Emporia led 25-11 after the first thanks to seven Western turnovers and a 5-of-16 mark from 3-point range. Emporia attempted 50 3-pointers on the night, the fourth-most in a single game in Division II this year.
Emporia’s offensive philosophy affected Western in the second quarter, as the Griffons turned the game into a shootout and made just 3 of 15 attempts from deep.
“When we got the ball inside-out, we got good looks. We thought it was a 3-point shooting contest against Emporia State in the second quarter, which is not what we wanna do,” Whitaker said.
Sophomore Kameron Freemyer, a Mound City native, scored 11 of her team- and career-high 13 points in the fourth quarter. She played a career-high 22 minutes after sitting out last season due to injury and seeing the floor sparingly as a freshman. It was her second game in less than a week with a career-high five rebounds, as well.
“It was a lot of fun. This year’s been a little bit different for me,” Freemyer said. ‘Last year I was coming off that energy. Coming back and playing with my team feels great. I know we’ve had some ups and downs, but I think that second half we really came together and worked hard, got some really good looks.”
Senior Simone Rodney added seven points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals in 30 minutes of action, playing a bulk of the duties as ball-handler and distributor in the middle of Emporia State’s zone defense. Starting guard Camille Evans, who thrives being able to drive the paint, played the first two minutes and didn’t return in the tough matchup.
“I think this team has a lot of pieces,” Rodney said. “I think it’s just figuring out how to put those pieces together. That’s what I’m trying to figure out how to do, how to put people in good positions. We’ve got a lot of shooters. I love zone offense. It’s fun to manipulate and you get a lot of open stuff if you know how to play.”
Senior Mychaell Gray added eight points and six rebounds. Sophomore Logan Hughes and freshman Jordan Cunningham started and scored seven points.
Western returns to the court at Northwest at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a rematch of a last-second one-point loss in December.