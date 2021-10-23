Of all the ways Saturday could’ve got for a Missouri Western football team seeking life in the latter half of the season, the worst possible start is what they got.
After electing to receive the opening coin toss, Pittsburg State’s Dallis Flowers took the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. Western didn’t respond with a score until more than 40 minutes into the game, falling behind 27-0 in a 34-14 loss at Spratt Stadium.
“It’s a repetitive thing. I’m a straight shooter and transparent, and we’re flatlining when we come out,” Western coach Matt Williamson said. “We don’t play very well, give up big plays on defense, the offense is stagnant.
“It’s embarrassing. I’m really hot about it right now. It’s not good.”
It’s the third time in four games Western (3-5) hasn’t scored an offensive touchdown in the first half since the 47-41 loss to Washburn. Western’s losses in a 1-4 stretch have come to the MIAA’s top four teams in Washburn, Northwest, Nebraska-Kearney and Pittsburg State.
But it was a lack of execution in all three phases that showed up once again. Following the kickoff return, Western forced punts on the next two Pitt drives.
Offensively, the Griffons controlled the ball and clock with 29 plays on their first three drives. But just 111 yards and three punts were the result, and the defense finally broke.
“The defense responded really well to what they were putting out on the field,” senior linebacker Evan Chohon said. “As the game went on … we kinda got a little tired and out-physicaled.”
Starting inside its own 10, Pitt State (6-2) drew a pass interference to begin the drive and eventually went 91 yards on 11 plays, capping the drive with a 5-yard rush from Tyler Adkins.
Western didn’t manage a first down on its next two drives as Pitt added a field goal and a 14-yard touchdown pass from Mak Sexton to Jalen Martin in the back of the endzone for a 24-0 halftime lead.
Western went three-and-out with three penalties on its first drive of the second half, prompting a quarterback change down 27-0. Freshman quarterback Reagan Jones led the best offensive drive of the day, going 75 yards in nine plays to earn a Shen Butler-Lawson Jr. rushing score on fourth-and-1.
But the defense allowed four plays of 10-plus yards on Pitt’s next scoring, ended by a 12-yard pass from Sexton to Devon Garrison.
Jones made it two-straight scoring drives when he ran in a touchdown from 8 yards out to start the fourth.
“He’s a competitor and was ready to go when we called his name the second half,” Williamson said. “He moved the ball down the field and scored some touchdowns. It was great to see.”
Jones’ final pass attempt was intercepted in the end zone in the final minute of the game.
Western’s defense handled the run, allowing just 138 yards on 39 attempts. But Sexton was an efficient 19-of-29 passing for 224 yards and two scores, averaging nearly 8 yards per attempt.
Western’s offense matched the yardage output but didn’t score until late in the third quarter. Sophomore Anthony Vespo, who set Western’s single-game yardage record with 443 yards at Washburn, was just 7-of-19 passing for 55 yards. He has completed less than 60% of passes and threw for 71 yards or fewer three times since, a 107-yard effort against Northeastern State being the outsider.
Jones completed 7 of 11 passes for 142 yards with 77 yards on eight rush attempts.
“The main goal for me was just to get in the end zone however we could do it,” Jones said. “It felt good to come in and use my legs to extend play and give everybody a chance to make plays. The O-line definitely stepped up in the second half.”
Sophomore Cooper Burton shined with six catches for 145 yards as Traveon James added four catches for 41 yards.
The Griffons travel to Missouri Southern (3-5) next Saturday.
