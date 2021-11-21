Saturday's meeting of two of the nation's top-four teams and the top-two seeds in the MIAA Tournament lived up to the hype as No. 1 seed Central Missouri overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat Northwest in five sets for the conference tournament championship in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Northwest, No. 4 in the nation and seeded second in the MIAA, now awaits the selection show for the NCAA Division II Volleyball Championship at 5:30 p.m. Monday with a likely return to Warrensburg awaiting. Northwest was ranked third in the Central Region last week while UCM (28-3) was ranked first.
Northwest (26-5) jumped out to an 11-6 lead, keeping the pressure on and eventually extending the lead to 22-13 after two blocks and a kill by Jaden Ferguson. The Bearcats scored nine of the final 10 points, including six-straight to end the set up 25-13.
Northwest trailed 15-12 in the second set before a timeout by coach Amy Woerth. Down 19-17, Kelsey Havel put down two kills and Ferguson added another for the lead, and two UCM errors ended the set 25-20 in favor of Northwest.
The third set was tied at 12 before a 3-0 run by UCM, leading to a Northwest timeout. The Jennies didn't allow Northwest to come any closer in a 25-20 win, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
Down 10-5, Northwest rallied off four-straight points in the fourth. But the Jennies opened up a 17-12 lead to force another timeout on their way to a 25-18 win.
The fifth set was tie at four before a UCM kill by Audrey Fisher that sparked a 3-0 run and a Northwest timeout. UCM kept a multi-point margin the rest of the way, winning 15-10.
Northwest tallied 73 total kills, while UCM had 56 kills, but the Bearcats suffered 26 attack errors to the Jennies' 18. The Bearcats' only five-set losses have come on the road at UCM this season.
