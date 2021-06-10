Northwest Missouri State tennis produced a pair of ITA All-America selections in 2021.

Bearcat freshmen Andrea Zamurri and Vera Alenicheva secured All-America status in singles play, the ITA announced this week.

Freshman Andrea Zamurri earned ITA men's singles All-America status. Zamurri capped his season at No. 3 in the ITA's national singles rankings. Zamurri also claimed the No. 1 singles ranking in the Central Region. Zamurri was named the MIAA's Player of the Year and the league's Freshman of the Year awards.

Zamurri posted a singles mark of 18-2 overall. Zamurri teamed with Fabien Calloud to secure All-America doubles honors in the 2020 season, which was shortened due to COVID-19.

Freshman Vera Alenicheva secured ITA women's singles All-America honors. She claimed a No. 18 overall national singles ranking. Alenicheva posted the No. 3 singles ranking in the Central Region. Alenicheva went 15-2 in singles competition. Alenicheva becomes only the third Bearcat women's tennis player to post All-America honors.

All-American honors are given to student-athletes that finish in the top 20 of the final ITA singles rankings. The All-American status is awarded to doubles teams that finish in the top 10 of the final ITA doubles rankings.

Zamurri is only the third different Bearcat men's player to earn singles All-American status, which Alenicheva is the third female.