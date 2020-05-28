It’s a reunion for the ages, and one that showcases the deep roots that are embedded in the culture created at Northwest Missouri State University.
After being tabbed as the Maryville University head men’s basketball coach, former Bearcat basketball player Jesse Shaw hired his own mentor and head coach, Steve Tappmeyer, as his assistant coach.
It’s what Shaw likes to call the ‘perfect storm.’
“I’ve talked to Coach Tapp and some of us alumni have talked to him for a few years now. He’s been interested in being an assistant coach,” Shaw said. “It shows a lot about our relationship and his belief in me and I hope that I and we can prove him right.”
As the two join forces to compete on the same court again, it also features a return to the collegiate hardwood for Tappmeyer.
“When I got out it was pretty much to the burn-out stage and a lot of that was the pressures of being a head coach and it’s hard to keep a balance,” Tappmeyer said. “I always loved the practice floor and things like that, game-planning, watching the tape and looking for recruits.”
At the helm of the Bearcat basketball program from 1989 to 2009, Tappmeyer left Northwest as the winningest and longest serving coach for the school.
His most recent stint as a head men’s college basketball coach was at University of Missouri-St. Louis for three years.
Tappmeyer then coached the Owensville High School girls basketball to a third-place finish at the 2016 Missouri State High School Tournament.
Even if it means Tappmeyer sits a few seats down the bench this time around, he knows Shaw’s has what it takes to lead a program.
“I think somebody brought it up and said, ‘It’s amazing you’re working for him because you chewed him out so many times.’ But he was one of those guys that you could challenge and he was a competitor and pretty set in his ways and everything,” Tappmeyer said. “I think you can see he had the things it took to be a good head coach.”
In his 21 seasons as head coach at Northwest, Shaw played under Tappmeyer from 2001 to 2005.
“It’s kind of funny. I was a freshman when Jesse was a senior and him and Tapp didn’t get along real well that year,” Northwest Athletic Director and Bearcat alum Andy Peterson said with a laugh. “But there’s such a great respect there, obviously for all of us guys that played for Coach Tapp.”
“I was very stubborn and very hard-headed,” Shaw added. “There were days when Tapp thought he was right and I thought I was right and we butted heads and he usually won.”
Shaw left as the second-winningest player in Bearcat history, a mark since broken by Tyler Dougherty and Ryan Welty, two of this year’s seniors.
In 2004, Shaw made a last-second 3-pointer in a regional championship to advance to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Division II basketball tournament.
Shaw remembered he missed every other 3-point attempt, but was ecstatic to win the game.
“It was a neat moment in that Kelvin Parker was such an unselfish player and he wasn’t going to force a bad shot. He found Jesse in the corner,” Tappmeyer said.
Shaw said, “I let it go and the buzzer sounded while I was in mid-air, went through the net. I was getting tackled and you know, the rest is history.”
Although Shaw’s set to coach another Maryville, the ties to Maryville, Missouri remain tight as ever.
“Obviously look at what Ben’s done. We’ve taken a lot of the things that we learned from Coach Tapp there from our four years together and we’ve used them ever since,” Shaw said of his former teammate and current head coach Ben McCollum. “That background that he gave us is priceless.”
As Shaw and Tappmeyer are now set to coach the Maryville basketball program, they’ll never forget their roots.
“Jesse and I share a lot of the same philosophies. We’ve known each other a long time and he knows I’ll be loyal to him. I think with an older coach sometimes that may be a concern,” Tappmeyer said. “I’m just looking forward to getting in and doing some on the floor coaching and to help him get the program going.”
Shaw credits what he learned during his time with Coach Tapp as a Bearcat carries with him and the rest of the alumni to this day.
“He taught us how to be men. If you look at his alumni, they’re very successful husbands and fathers and members of the community and fields they’re going into,” Shaw said. “It’s a testament to the culture that he set up and the people that he put around us. It all goes back to him.”