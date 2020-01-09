The Northwest Missouri State football program has secured Todd Sturdy as its news offensive coordinator, a familiar face on behalf of head coach Rich Wright.
This comes after former co-offensive coordinator Charlie Flohr left Northwest to become head coach at the South Dakota School of Mines.
Sturdy and Wright both worked at St. Ambrose on the same coaching staff from 2000 to 2004.
Before Wright transitioned to coaching at Northwest, he was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach during Sturdy’s head coaching tenure.
Sturdy was a student-athlete at St. Ambrose from 1987 to 1990, and he began coaching there as a graduate assistant in 1990.
For 28 years, Sturdy coached the game of football at the FBS, FCS, and NAIA levels.
Sturdy has served as an offensive coordinator in 20 seasons, plus in 14 seasons as a collegiate head coach he notched a 96-51 record.
Most recently, Sturdy coached at the helm for MidAmerica Nazarene in 2018 and 2019. He guided the Pioneers to a 7-4 mark in the Heart of America Conference this past season.
A native of Tipton, Iowa, Sturdy produced a record of 85-40 in 12 seasons as a head coach at his alma mater, St. Ambrose in Davenport, Iowa from 1995-2006.
Sturdy guided the Fighting Bees to six conference championships and six NAIA playoff appearances.
Sturdy also worked at Eastern Washington offensive coordinator in 2007, Washington State as an offensive coordinator from 2008-2011, Iowa State as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator form 2012-2015, and Northern Iowa as an offensive coordinator in 2016.
The Bearcats kick off their 2020 season at Fort Hays on September 3, 2020.