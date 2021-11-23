Former Northwest Missouri State head coach Mel Tjeerdsma will receive the AFCA’s 2022 Amos Alonzo Stagg Award, given to those “whose services have been outstanding in the advancement of the best interests in football.”
In 27 years as a head coach, Tjeerdsma stocked up a record of 242-82-4. His 242 wins is 10th all-time among Division II head coaches and he boasts a 74.4 winning percentage.
Tjeerdsma began at Northwest Missouri State in 1994. He guided the Bearcats to a 15-0 record and the 1998 NCAA Division II National Championship, winning a second-straight in ‘99. The Bearcats played in five more title games and won the ‘09 championship. He retired after the 2010 season.
Tjeerdsma was named AFCA Division II Coach of the Year four times. In 2013, he became athletic director at Northwest Missouri State University, a post he would hold for five years.
The award will be presented during the 2022 AFCA Convention in San Antonio, Texas. Other coaches to receive the honor, which began in 1940, include Bo Schembechler, Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant, Woody Hayes and Bobby Bowden.
