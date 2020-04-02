When William Chrisman senior Isaiah Jackson walked into Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, last October to watch visiting Northwest Missouri State take on Duke, the moment was surreal.
“People kind of knew where my heart was, but I wasn’t committed or had an offer at that point so, just getting to see that kind of opened my eyes up,” Jackson said.
A few months later, the trip fueled his decision to commit to the Bearcats.
Jackson announced the news on Twitter in February, joining three other signees in the program: Daniel Abreu from Willard (Mo.), Byron Alexander from Staley, and Spencer Schomers from Creighton Prep in Omaha, Nebraska.
As if becoming a part of the top-ranked Division II men’s basketball team in the nation wasn’t enough, the three Missouri athletes were also named to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 5 All-State list.
“It’s a great accomplishment because only one other person was named all-state at Staley, so just being one of the only ones at my school feels great,” Alexander said.
Alexander and the Falcons were headed to compete in the Class 5 semifinals down in Springfield when they received the news it was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“I kind of did look at the bright side. We did have a really good season, we accomplished a lot that Staley hasn’t ever accomplished before but at the same time I was a little disappointed I won’t be able to play with the teammates that I’ve grown close to,” Alexander said.
Using this time to stay in shape before he makes the trek to Maryville, Abreu runs 2.5 miles around his neighborhood and puts up 500 shots five days per week.
Abreu and his Willard squad didn’t make it past districts, so getting tabbed as one of the top players in the state was a surprise for him.
He also feels grateful to compete with talented teammates at the collegiate level.
“It’s just a huge wake-up call like ‘Woah, I’m going to go play with some elite people,’ and we’re going to have a great time because we have elite players and it’s an elite program and we’re just going to be dominating and I can’t wait to finally get to it,” Abreu said.
It may be awhile before basketball can resume, but that hasn’t stopped the signees from getting to know the squad.
Jackson mentioned there’s a group chat with the Bearcats which helps strengthen connections before they all hit the court as a team.
“I have a pretty close relationship with the assistant coaches who already recruited me. They bring the same vibe I had in high school,” Jackson said. “We can’t be face-to-face yet, so it’s kind of fun.”
All three signees already consider their future team at Northwest as family.
“I’m excited to get to know new people and gain the chemistry and the connection with all the players and the coaches,” Alexander said.
Abreu added, “I went on two visits and both times it was just tremendous. Hanging out with the guys was awesome and they accepted me just like that. It’s just going into this new family and this new career with them that I’m really excited about.”
Northwest finished the season ranked No. 1 in the final polls of the year. The NCAA Division II Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the Bearcats will look to defend their 2019 title next year.