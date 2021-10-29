Come next week, eight of the nation’s top basketball programs will call St. Joseph home and ring in a new season.
Civic Arena will be the host site for the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic next Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6 and 7. Eight teams will combine to play eight games over two days in downtown St. Joseph.
“If you’re a basketball junkie, the season’s upon us and you get to come watch eight high-level games,” said Brett Esely, the senior associate athletic director/external affairs at Missouri Western. “You’re not gonna find a field like this anywhere else in the country other than the end of the season when teams qualify for the Elite Eight. Having this event in town for the third time in four years is something to boast.”
Civic Arena hosted the event, which began in 2016, for the first time in 2018. It returned in 2019 before the pandemic forced the event to be canceled last season.
But it returns with a field as competitive as any in the country. The eight teams include Northwest Missouri State, which is ranked No. 1 with three of the last four national titles, as well as four other ranked squads. No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.), No. 15 Northern State (S.D.), No. 20 Alabama Huntsville and No. 21 Seattle Pacific will also begin their seasons in St. Joseph along with Missouri Western, which is receiving votes in the first NABC Coaches Top 25 Poll, as well as Rockhurst and Embry-Riddle (Fla.). The teams come from six different states.
“When teams come to Civic Arena, they walk in, they look around, and it has some character to it,” Esely said. “They say, ‘OK, this feels like basketball.’ It attracts high, high national level competition.”
The event will include three games between ranked foes, including the first game of the tournament between Seattle Pacific and Alabama-Huntsville at 1 p.m. Saturday. The 5:30 p.m. game will feature Northwest and Northern State in a rematch of the Central Region championship, which saw the Bearcats rally from down double digits in the final two minutes on their way to winning the national title.
“Making sure we continue Small College Basketball and continue to highlight some of the things that go on, that event is awesome,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “We’re excited to be able to play in that and have been for the last few seasons.”
The night will end with Missouri Western facing Embry-Riddle at 7:45 p.m.
Sunday’s 5:30 p.m. matchup will see Northwest face off with Seattle Pacific before Missouri Western meets its first ranked foe in St. Thomas Aquinas.
“It’s an honor to be able to host such a prominent and historic event,” Western coach Will Martin said. “It means a lot to this program and our community of St. Joseph to be able to open the doors to the college basketball season.”
The games begin at 1 p.m. each day and run with four-straight games. And with St. Joseph aiming to keep the early-season tournament in the heart of its downtown, and the 2023 and ‘24 Division II Women’s Basketball Championships coming to town soon, Esely hopes the community continues its strong support of the event.
“What event organizers like to see is support, people coming to the games. With that, we like to show organizers a showcase of our town and a showcase that St. Joe cares about events and basketball,” Esely said. “This is a great basketball town. We hope that’s on display.”
