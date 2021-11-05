No. 6 Northwest (7-1) at Missouri Southern (3-6)
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Fred G. Hughes Stadium; Joplin, Mo.
Broadcast: TV — MIAA Network; Radio — 90.5 FM, 100.1 FM, 88.9 FM
When NORTHWEST has the ball
Northwest eclipsed 600 yards of total offense for the second consecutive week in a 66-13 win against UNK. QB Mike Hohensee was the MIAA's offensive athlete of the week, passing for 270 yards (14-of-18, 3 TDs) with 68 yards rushing and 1 TD. He engineered six first-half TD drives. His 73.2% leads the nation in completion percentage, ranking 2nd in efficiency and yards per attempt. Al McKeller leads the MIAA and ranks No. 10 in the nation in rushing yards per game (128.5). He has 1,028 yards. Alec Tatum ranks No. 3 in the MIAA in receptions per game (5.5), No. 5 in the MIAA with 44 catches and No. 7 in receiving yards with (606). Richard Jordan Jr. leads the MIAA with 94 tackles, adding 11.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks. Solomona Fetuao adds 8.5 TFLs for the Lions. Dylan Bolden has 5 PBUs and 5 INTs.
Advantage: NORTHWEST
When SOUTHERN has the ball
Dawson Herl paces the Southern offense through the air, throwing for 1,892 yards with 12 TDs and 3 INTs. Brian Boyd Jr. is 4th in the MIAA with 700 yards receiving and 6 TDs. Nathan Glades leads the run game with 686 yards and 5 TDs. Northwest ranks No. 1 in third-down defense, No. 2 in rushing defense and scoring defense, and No. 6 in total defense at just 233.0 yards per game. Jackson Barnes leads the unit with 57 tackles, 7 TFLs and 7 PBUs. Sam Roberts (10) and Zach Howard (9) combined for 19 TFLs, and Elijah Green has 7 more. Roberts and Howard combine for 9.5 sacks. Three others have at least 5 PBUs. J’Ravien Anderson and Isaiah Nimmers each have 2 INTs.
Advantage: NORTHWEST
LAST TIME OUT
No. 7 Northwest 66, Missouri Southern 34 — Braden Wright threw 3 TDs while the Bearcats ran for 3 scores and 274 yards. Imoni Donadelle tallied 2 TDs and 160 yards receiving.
RECENT HISTORY
2018 — No. 4 Northwest 63, Missouri Southern 0
2017 — No. 1 Northwest 63, Missouri Southern 0
NOTABLE
Northwest holds a 27-4 lead in the all-time series vs. Missouri Southern, winning 24 straight. The Bearcats are 15-1 vs. the Lions in Joplin. … Northwest has scored 38-plus in 13-straight games against Southern. … Northwest is No. 4 in the latest Super Region III rankings.
