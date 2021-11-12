Emporia State (6-4) at No. 4 Northwest (8-1)
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bearcat Stadium
Broadcast: TV — MIAA Network; Radio — 90.5 FM, 100.1 FM, 88.9 FM
When NORTHWEST has the ball
Northwest QB Mike Hohensee is the nation's leader in pass completion percentage at 74.3%. He is 130-for-175 passing for 1,853 yards. He has thrown 19 touchdowns against 9 picks. Kaden Davis has 28 catches for 450 yards and 7 TDs, the 4th-most in the MIAA. Alec Tatum has 641 yards and 3 TDs. Al McKeller is 6th in the nation and leads the MIAA with 1,168 yards rushing, adding 12 TDs. The Hornets rank 2nd in the MIAA in defensive touchdowns. They are 3rd in the MIAA in sacks and rushing defense. Cade Harleson leads the Hornets with 72 tackles and 4.5 sacks while Jace McDown paves the way with 12.5 TFLs.
Advantage: NORTHWEST
When EMPORIA ST has the ball
Emporia State QB Braden Gleason is leading the MIAA and ranked in the top 12 nationally in total offense, passing yards, touchdown passes and completions. He has thrown for 2,999 yards and 26 TDs. His leading receiver, Corey Thomas, averages just 42 yards per game. Canaan Brooks is 6th in the MIAA with 652 yards rushing with 7 TDs. Northwest ranks No. 1 in the nation third-down and rushing defense and 2nd in scoring defense, allowing the 5th-fewest yards at 216.2 per game. Sam Roberts has a team-best 12.5 TFLs, which ranks tied for 3rd in the MIAA. Zach Howard ranks 2nd in the MIAA with 7.5 sacks. Jackson Barnes leads the way with 44 tackles, and Drew Dostal has a team-high 3 INTs.
Advantage: NORTHWEST
LAST TIME OUT
No. 7 Northwest 34, Emporia State 23 — The Bearcats trailed 23-19 midway through the 3rd before outscoring the Hornets 15-0 to end the game.
RECENT HISTORY
2018 — No. 17 Northwest 41, Emporia State 0
2017 — No. 1 Northwest 34, No. 4 Emporia 0
NOTABLE
Northwest has won 27-straight against Emporia State, which included playoff wins in ‘15 and ‘16. … Northwest will win its 31st MIAA Championship with a win. … Northwest is No. 4 in the latest Super Region III rankings.
