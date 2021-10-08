(RV) Pittsburg State (4-1) at No. 2 Northwest Missouri State (4-0)
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bearcat Stadium
Broadcast: TV — MIAA Network; Radio — 90.5 FM, 100.1 FM, 88.9 FM
When NORTHWEST has the ball
Sophomore quarterback Mike Hohensee leads the nation in passing efficiency at 212.0. Hohensee is 44-of-61 passing for 725 yards. He has thrown 8 TDs against 1 INT. His pass completion percentage (72.1%) ranks No. 2 in the country. Senior wideout Imoni Donadelle garnered his second career 100- plus receiving games with 105 yards against Missouri Western. Senior running back Al McKeller leads the Bearcats in rushing with 405 yards on the ground. McKeller ranks second in the MIAA and No. 9 in the nation in rushing yards per game (133.3). Junior linebacker P.J. Sarwinski has posted back-to-back weeks making a career-high 13 tackles. Sarwinski added a pair of pass break-ups, including a fourth down stop of Missouri Southern near midfield on the Lions' final drive last week. Sarwinski has posted a team-leading 43 tackles with 2.5 tackles-for-loss and 1.0 quarterback sack. He has 63 career stops in 20 games for the Gorillas.
Advantage: NORTHWEST
When Pitt State has the ball
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Mak Sexton has completed 85 of 143 passes for 1,184 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season. Jalen Martin has established himself as one of the top wide receiving targets with 28 receptions for 468 yards and 3 touchdowns. Martin leads the MIAA in receptions (5.6 per game) and receiving yards (93.6 ypg). The Bearcats rank-No. 1 in the nation in red zone defense, No. 2 in the nation in scoring defense by allowing 5.2 points per game and No. 2 in the nation in rushing defense by giving up only 33 rushing yards per game.
Advantage: NORTHWEST
LAST TIME OUT
No. 7 Northwest 38, No. 13 Pitt State 17 — The Bearcats capitalized on a pair of trick plays to jump out to a 21-point lead in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.
RECENT HISTORY
2018 — No. 16 Northwest 31, No. 8 Pitt State 7
2017 — Pitt State 20, No. 1 Northwest 10
NOTABLE
The matchup is the first between the two in Maryville since 2016. … It’s a rare matchup of 2 of the 7 most winning programs in Division-II history with both teams over 600 wins. Pitt State is the only D-II school to eclipse 700 wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.